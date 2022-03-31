Youth in Governance, local musicians to host election awareness event Friday

Kenosha County Youth In Governance students are teaming up with young musicians in the community Friday to spread awareness of the election on April 5.

The Rock the Vote event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.

People of all ages are invited to learn about what is on the ballot on Tuesday while enjoying local music and tacos by Pedro’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine.

The musical lineup will feature young local talent curated by the members of the band Lunde. Performers include Tyson DeLacy, Lunde side project “Buy American,” and “Joey Belotti & The Change Machine.”

There is no cover charge.

To learn where to vote on Tuesday, how to register, and what is on the ballot, check out myvote.wi.gov.

This is a non-partisan, purely educational and fun event put on by the students who work with University of Wisconsin Extension-Kenosha County.

You can learn more about Youth In Governance at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/youth/yig/.

