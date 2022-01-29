Ziminski trial set to start Monday, he allegedly fired gun just before Rittenhouse shootings

The final criminal piece to the case surrounding Kyle Rittenhouse will play out Monday morning at the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Jury selection is set for 9 a.m. before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder in the case against Joshua Ziminski, 36, of Racine, who is charged with felony arson and a misdemeanor count of use of a dangerous weapon.

Ziminski was charged with the misdemeanor after authorities used a previous booking photograph to identify him as the man who fired off a "warning shot" Aug. 25, 2020, just before Rittenhouse, who was in the same area, shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty in November in that homicide, along with the shooting death of Anthony Huber and for injuring Gaige Grosskreutz during riots that night in Downtown Kenosha.

Police investigating the shootings identified Ziminski and observed that he was holding a black handgun, according to previously published reports. In other multiple videos, Ziminski and his wife, Kelly, were observed in and around other multiple people.

At one point, in a video near the Ultimate Gas Station on the southeast corner of Sheridan Road and 60th Street, Ziminski is seen pointing the gun to the sky, and the police observed a "muzzle flash" and heard a gunshot at the same time. The Ziminskis were then seen leaving the area.

The felony arson charge was filed last January after a video on Kelly Ziminski's phone showed Joshua Ziminski tossing a match into a Dumpster and then asking the crowd for lighter fluid to help the fire spread, according to the criminal complaint.

Joshua Ziminski then pushed the Dumpster onto Sheridan Road as police vehicles were moving toward him. His wife was seen on video adding flammable material to the fire, the complaint states.

In another video, Joshua Ziminski is seen near a trailer that is overturned and on fire in the 5800 block of Sheridan Road, "manipulating the fire with his right foot."

Joshua Ziminski has been free from custody on a $1,000 cash bond he posted Jan. 26 of last year. Court records show that Kelly Ziminski pleaded guilty last April to a misdemeanor count of obstructing and a civil forfeiture charge of failing to comply with an emergency order.

As part of the plea agreement in her case, a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct was dismissed. Kelly Ziminski, who is currently incarcerated at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac, was sentenced to seven months in prison on the obstructing case, to run consecutively to a current sentence she's serving, and fined $1,000 plus court costs.

On the civil forfeiture charge, she was fined $200 plus costs, court records show.

