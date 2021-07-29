Zion duplex damaged by fire, residents displaced

The Pleasant Prairie Fire Department was among fire departments that aided the Zion Fire Department in battling an apartment fire Wednesday.

One unit of a duplex on the 3100 block of Elisha Avenue was damaged by the fire that was called in at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived there was smoke coming from aves, roof and a window.

No one was in the apartment when the fire began. Residents of the adjacent apartment evacuated and were uninjured. Firefighters had to force entry into the burning unit.

Along with Pleasant Prairie, firefighters from six other departments helped extinguish the fire along with Zion.

The cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $45,000 in damage, is still under investigation. All of the residents of the building were displaced.

