Zion elementary students gather some holiday cheer at 2022 Shop with a Cop event

ZION, Ill. — Fifty students from Zion Elementary District 6’s Elmwood and West schools recently received a boost to their holiday cheer.
They teamed up with officers from the Zion (Ill.) Police Department for its 2022 Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 3, at the Walmart store in Zion.
The event was also hosted by the Coalition for Healthy Communities.
This year, the students received a gift card to purchase something for their parents and siblings while shopping with the officers.
“We are grateful to share some extra holiday cheer with these Zion Elementary School District 6 families,” said. Dr. Tara Thomas, academic enrichment coordinator for Zion Elementary School District 6, who helped organize the event. “I want to thank Walmart, North Shore Gas, Zion’s Mayor Billy McKinney, Zion-Benton Township High School, and our volunteers for supporting this fantastic event. We are already looking forward to doing this again next year.”