Zion elementary students gather some holiday cheer at 2022 Shop with a Cop event

ZION, Ill. — Fifty students from Zion Elementary District 6’s Elmwood and West schools recently received a boost to their holiday cheer.

They teamed up with officers from the Zion (Ill.) Police Department for its 2022 Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 3, at the Walmart store in Zion.

The event was also hosted by the Coalition for Healthy Communities.

This year, the students received a gift card to purchase something for their parents and siblings while shopping with the officers.

“We are grateful to share some extra holiday cheer with these Zion Elementary School District 6 families,” said. Dr. Tara Thomas, academic enrichment coordinator for Zion Elementary School District 6, who helped organize the event. “I want to thank Walmart, North Shore Gas, Zion’s Mayor Billy McKinney, Zion-Benton Township High School, and our volunteers for supporting this fantastic event. We are already looking forward to doing this again next year.”

In the past nine years, over 200 Zion Elementary School District students and their families have benefited from the Shop with a Cop program.

IN PHOTOS: 2021 Pleasant Prairie Shop with a Cop/Firefighter held Dec. 11 Pleasant Prairie Shop with a Cop/Firefighter Pleasant Prairie Shop with a Cop/Firefighter Pleasant Prairie Shop with a Cop/Firefighter Pleasant Prairie Shop with a Cop/Firefighter Pleasant Prairie Shop with a Cop/Firefighter Pleasant Prairie Shop with a Cop/Firefighter Pleasant Prairie Shop with a Cop/Firefighter