Zion, Ill., apartment fire displaces 22 residents; Pleasant Prairie among fire departments to respond

Fire displaced 22 residents of an apartment complex in Zion, Ill., just south of the Wisconsin-Illinois border Monday.

The incident was reported at 2:50 p.m. and upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-story building in the 1700 block of Joanna Ave., according to a release from Battalion Chief Rocco Campanella of the City of Zion’s Fire & Rescue Department. The fire occurred less than five miles south of Pleasant Prairie.

No one was injured and personnel from at least six jurisdictions arrived on scene. According to the release, the “active fire” was quickly extinguished. Firefighters were on scene for more than two hours.

“Crews simultaneously determined that occupants from the entire complex safely exited the building. Ceilings were opened in various units to check for extension into the attic. Utilities were secured. Zion Building Department was requested to the scene to evaluate the complex for safety,” Campanella said.

Gas to the building was shut off and the apartment deemed “uninhabitable,” he said.

He said the gas had to be turned off due to damage to the gas service piping in the fire unit. The cause and origin of the fire was still under investigation.