Zoerner announces run for Kenosha County sheriff in 2022 -- switching parties again

In recent months the department has lost two captains, one to retirement and the other to demotion.Capt. Robert Hallisy had been placed on administrative leave in January. He retired in March. Bill Beth, previously captain of detentions, was demoted for insubordination for instituting a plan whereby salaried-exempt supervisors could receive paid leave for working outside their normal shifts, but without proper authorization.

Zoerner, who ran as a Democrat receiving 45 percent of the vote three years ago when he challenged Beth, is switching to run again as a Republican.

Candidates switching political parties is not new in the local sheriff’s race. In 2002, Beth, who had previously run as a Democrat, became a Republican and ousted then-incumbent Larry Zarletti to become sheriff.

In 2014, Zoerner lost the Republican primary to Beth, who garnered 60 percent of the vote. Beth, a Republican, said prior to running for sheriff in 2018, that he would not seek re-election in 2022.

Zoerner noted again that Beth, when he initially ran also ran as a Democrat before switching to run as a Republican. Since then, however, Beth has not switched parties. But Zoerner acknowledged his previous run as a Democrat was strategic.