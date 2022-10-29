Longtime-incumbent Tod Ohnstad faces challenger Frank Petrick for Assembly District 65 seat

The Kenosha News has provided a questionnaire to all local candidates seeking office in the upcoming fall midterm election asking several key questions about their candidacy.

Wisconsin Assembly District 65 encompasses the City of Kenosha’s downtown and central area.

Democrat incumbent Tod Ohnstad first won the position during the 2012 general election, and has held the seat since. Republican challenger Frank Petrick is a newcomer to state politics.

Ohnstad is a City of Kenosha resident. He graduated from Altoona Wisconsin High School and attended UW-Parkside. Ohnstad worked for 30 years at AMC/Chrysler and was elected as a United Auto Workers representative for over 25 years. Ohnstad also served on the Kenosha City Council for three terms.

Below are the response of the candidates.

Why are you running for office?

Tod Ohnstad: I am running for re-election because I am the most experienced candidate to represent the working people of this district. These are difficult times which demand the experience and willingness to take on the challenges we face. I love Kenosha and I have devoted my adult life to helping working people here.

Frank Petrick: Did not respond.

What issues do you think are the most important for the office at this time?

Ohnstad: The most important issues are public safety and education. We need to increase the amount of shared revenue to cities in order to provide the necessary police & fire personnel and provide a top-notch public education. We also need to keep government out of our personal decisions. Women should be the ones making their health care decisions not politicians. It is shameful we still arrest people for smoking marijuana while our neighboring states bring in millions of dollars in tax revenues. We need to protect our environment and drinking water. We must provide a fair tax system for working people and opportunities for living wage jobs.

Petrick: Did not respond.

What do you think you will bring to the office?

Ohnstad: When re-elected I will work hard for the hard working people in Kenosha and Wisconsin. I bring a decade of experience in the Assembly and more after first being elected and re-elected by my coworkers and neighbors. I will fight for what’s right for my District in Madison. And you can count on me to take your problems with the state seriously and do all I can to get them resolved.

Petrick: Did not respond.

Editor’s note: Despite numerous requests, candidate Frank Petrick did not respond to requests to participate.