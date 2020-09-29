Lux not a lock for Dodgers' postseason roster

That means Lux would be used only as a pinch-hitter, pinch-runner or defensive replacement, so the Dodgers would have to decide if it's worth taking up a postseason roster spot for Lux for those purposes.

"With Gavin, I don't see him making starts at second base in the postseason,” Roberts said after Los Angeles wrapped up the regular season on Sunday. "The question now is having him on our roster, on our bench, coming in to play defense, pinch-run, take an at-bat, get the experience, I think is the question. Right now, where we're at, I think we have different options."

The Dodgers and Brewers will play Game 2 on Thursday and Game 3 on Friday, if necessary. All the games will be at Dodger Stadium.

It's been a strange year for Lux, who's considered the Dodgers' top prospect and was expected to contend for NL Rookie of the Year. He reported late to Summer Camp when the season was re-started and struggled there. He was sent to the Dodgers' alternate site at the University of Southern California before being recalled to the bigs at the end of August.

In 16 starts, Lux had just five extra-base hits, three homers and two doubles, and an OPS of .596.