Lux not a lock for Dodgers' postseason roster

When the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their best-of-3 National League Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, Dodgers rookie second baseman and Indian Trail graduate Gavin Lux could get the opportunity to help eliminate his home-state team from the postseason.
Maybe.
As of Tuesday morning, it was still speculative if Lux would be on the top-seeded Dodgers' postseason roster when they open their push for a World Series title against the eighth-seeded Brewers at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.
Ken Gurnick of mlb.com offered a breakdown of his latest guess on the Dodgers' postseason roster on Tuesday morning, listing Lux among six infielders to make it.
Wrote Gurnick of Lux, who finished the regular season with a .175 batting average (11-for-63): "Lux has played a surprisingly slick second base for a natural shortstop. Offensively, he looks like a talented 21-year-old, meaning he shows flashes of brilliance, but he strikes out about one-third of the time."
Based on comments by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, however, Brook Smith of Dodger Nation speculated that right-handed-hitting Chris Taylor — who's had a big September for the NL West-champion Dodgers — will get the starts at second base against the Brewers, not the left-handed-hitting Lux.
That means Lux would be used only as a pinch-hitter, pinch-runner or defensive replacement, so the Dodgers would have to decide if it's worth taking up a postseason roster spot for Lux for those purposes.
"With Gavin, I don't see him making starts at second base in the postseason,” Roberts said after Los Angeles wrapped up the regular season on Sunday. "The question now is having him on our roster, on our bench, coming in to play defense, pinch-run, take an at-bat, get the experience, I think is the question. Right now, where we're at, I think we have different options."
The Dodgers and Brewers will play Game 2 on Thursday and Game 3 on Friday, if necessary. All the games will be at Dodger Stadium.
It's been a strange year for Lux, who's considered the Dodgers' top prospect and was expected to contend for NL Rookie of the Year. He reported late to Summer Camp when the season was re-started and struggled there. He was sent to the Dodgers' alternate site at the University of Southern California before being recalled to the bigs at the end of August.
In 16 starts, Lux had just five extra-base hits, three homers and two doubles, and an OPS of .596.
Lux did play in the postseason last year after making his major-league debut in September. He was the first Kenosha native to appear in the postseason and homered in his first postseason at-bat in Game 1 of the Division Series against the Washington Nationals, but the Dodgers lost that series in five games.
The Dodgers obviously have high hopes for Lux going forward, despite his struggles this season. But with a chance to win the World Series, the loaded Dodgers are thinking about now and have to decide if their prized prospect will get a roster spot as they prepare to face the Brewers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!