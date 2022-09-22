Mahone Middle School receives outdoor learning space

What once started as a popsicle stick model has developed into a life-size structure for Mahone Middle School eighth grader Calvin Dombkowski.

The current outdoor learning space at Mahone Middle School, which was constructed over the summer, was once an idea Domkowski had after looking through pictures of other outdoor learning spaces while attending school remotely in sixth grade.

“We did a lot of research in student council in sixth grade, and with Ms. Dombkowski, she helped me do this because she got the idea,” Dombkowski said. “And then I couldn’t stop thinking about it, so then I built the model.”

The model was a labor of love for Dombkowski.

“That design took many nights building the popsicle replica, and a lot of hot glue gun burns,” Dombkowski said.

He then gave a PowerPoint presentation to push the idea of building the pavilion at Mahone.

“The PowerPoint was probably the scariest thing I’ve done,” Dombkowski said.

Mahone Principal Terri Huck asked Kenosha Unified’s architect John Settler what the cost estimate for the project would be, which turned out to be roughly $68,000 at the time.

“When I saw the original price, I was like, ‘It’s gonna take them 20 years, like you can’t eat enough pizza to make that,’” Huck said.

With a combination of leftover money from the school’s paper budget, a Youth as Resources grant, which Kendall Robinson, an eighth grader, spearheaded, and a donation from Edward Jones through Dan Pascucci, there was enough funding secured to complete the project over the summer.

“It was surprising, honestly,” Dombkowski said. “I didn’t think it’d be done in time.”

Robinson said it felt surreal to see the project come to life.

“It was kind of surreal because we’ve been working on it since sixth grade,” Robinson said. “To see it in real-life is just really cool.”

The pavilion is equipped with electricity and has a paved walkway from the building to the pavilion for students who use wheelchairs or sight-assistive devices, but Huck is hoping to add WiFi and make other adjustments to the area for a better learning experience.

“Originally it was designed so we could take off our masks and just learn, but I hope it will be a break from technology and then we can get in touch with nature,” Dombkowski said.

Robinson echoed his sentiment, adding that it will be a place where students can clear their minds.

“We use our computers for a lot of things, so when we come out here, (we can) let go of that kind of stuff and clear (our minds),” Robinson said. “And everyone can just be and learn in a better natural environment.”