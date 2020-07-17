Majority of County Board members support body cameras for Sheriff 's deputies

A majority of Kenosha County Board supervisors who sit on the Finance and Administration and Judiciary and Law Enforcement committees voted to put body cameras for the Sheriff’s Department in the 2021 budget.
The vote at the joint committee meeting Thursday came after law enforcement personnel and residents seeking change in police policy voiced support for the use of body cameras.
“The vast majority of law enforcement officers want to have body cameras,” Capt. Robert Hallisy said, adding what happened to George Floyd was “abhorrent” and “made very good officers’ stomachs turn.”
The resolution will advance to the County Board with approval from 13 of its 23 members who serve on the joint committees. Additional support is expected from supervisors who sponsored the resolution who are not on either committee.
If the resolution is approved by the County Board, the purchase is still contingent on adoption of the 2021 budget.
A show of supportA group of residents including members of the Black Lives Matter movement rallied outside the Kenosha Job Center prior to the joint committee meeting.
Kyle Flood, who organized the rally, said the goal was to show support for the resolution, which calls for creating an independent review committee to address complaints against county law enforcement personnel.
“I just see more energy than I’ve ever seen before and I just wanted to make sure we got people out here,” Flood said as the rally got underway. “I want to make sure people know what’s going on and that they have their voice heard.”
Flood and a handful of others who took part in the rally also spoke in favor of the proposed changes during citizens’ comments portion of the meeting.
“It is such an important and easy first step,” Flood said. “It’s laid out in a way that gives a lot of flexibility to the county administration to write policies and make it happen.”
Resident Kevin Mathewson said body cameras increase transparency, accountability and help protect both the officers and the public.
“it helps put the guilty in jail and it helps exonerate the innocent,” Mathewson said. “There is nothing wrong with a little more accountability.”
Some residents gave emotional pleas, stating the proposed changes will help minorities feel anxious during interactions with law enforcement officers.
Expecting federal assistance
Sheriff David Beth said he is “not opposed to body cams.”
“If the County Board wanted to put money toward them, we are not against them,” Beth said, adding the department already uses dashboard cameras. “The major factor is cost.”
Beth suggested waiting until 2021 because “the federal government is probably going to be putting out grants to help pay for these.”
Capt. Justin Miller presented preliminary cost estimates from two vendors.
One, which uses cloud storage, has an estimated startup cost of $540,174 for 90 cameras for police officers and 100 cameras for detention officers. Another, which requires purchase of a local server, comes with a startup cost of $2.5 million. However, the second vendor has plans to switch to cloud storage, which would make is a lesser expensive option.
Costs for gun holster and taser triggers to activate cameras are not included. Yearly costs after the first year are estimated to range from roughly $215,00 to $268,000.
Miller said in 2019 the Sheriff’s Department had nine “use of force” incidents and the detention officers had 79 “use of force” incidents. Hallisy said cameras are needed by officers in both settings.
Amendments approved
The resolution presented at the meeting underwent several amendments prior to being approved.
Portions of the resolution related to body cameras were amended to strike a statement they be used during the officer’s entire shift and to include the purchase of the cameras in the 2021 budget, rather than funded through reallocation of 2020 bonds.
“I am 100% in favor of body cameras,” said Supervisor Jeffrey Gentz, who suggested it be part of the 2021 budget. “I am not trying to push this under the rug. This is something I want to move forward with at budget time.”
Gentz said the county does not fully know the financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have. The latest figures show the county is facing a $5.5 million deficit, $300,000 of which is attributed to a loss of sales tax revenue in March and April.
In the meantime, Gentz suggested the county work with the city of Kenosha to see if a combined purchase of body cameras would result is a cost savings.
Another amendment to the resolution removed a clause that called for a whistleblower policy be created to protect officers who report misconduct by their fellow officers after it was deemed this protection already exists.
Beth and Human Resources Director Clara Tappa said that these non-harassment, non-discrimination and anti-retaliation policies already exist. Tappa added that employees are trained on these policies.
However, the resolution, as approved, calls for the personnel department and Sheriff’s Department to create a policy for approval by County Board for the independent review of complaints filed, including the creation of an independent committee to review the complaints. Tappa suggested the Civil Service Commission would be an appropriate panel to conduct such a review.
The approved resolution also calls for the County Board to direct the Sheriff’s Department to sell or donate any department-owned military-style vehicles that have not been used for their intended purpose for more than two years.
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
new mask
Linda Pleuger
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!