Majority of County Board members support body cameras for Sheriff 's deputies

“I am 100% in favor of body cameras,” said Supervisor Jeffrey Gentz, who suggested it be part of the 2021 budget. “I am not trying to push this under the rug. This is something I want to move forward with at budget time.”

Gentz said the county does not fully know the financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have. The latest figures show the county is facing a $5.5 million deficit, $300,000 of which is attributed to a loss of sales tax revenue in March and April.

In the meantime, Gentz suggested the county work with the city of Kenosha to see if a combined purchase of body cameras would result is a cost savings.

Another amendment to the resolution removed a clause that called for a whistleblower policy be created to protect officers who report misconduct by their fellow officers after it was deemed this protection already exists.

Beth and Human Resources Director Clara Tappa said that these non-harassment, non-discrimination and anti-retaliation policies already exist. Tappa added that employees are trained on these policies.