Man arrested after child injured in moped accident

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 22-year-old Kenosha man was arrested after Kenosha police said he was operating a moped while under the influence, injuring a child who was riding with him.

The man was taken into custody following the incident that occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Brian Miller of the Kenosha Police Department. Miller said the passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man was reportedly traveling south in the 6100 block of 51st Avenue when his passenger fell off the moped and was injured.

Police recommended charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated causing injury and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration with a passenger under the age of 16. He is also expected to face charges of vehicle non-registration, operating a moped without a valid license and bail jumping.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.