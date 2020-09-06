Man arrested after firing gun in tavern, leading police on chase

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Police arrested a 32-year-old man accused of firing a handgun while at a local tavern in the 1400 block of 52nd Street before leading authorities on a chase that ended with them deploying road spikes to stop him in Somers early Sunday.

The Kenosha man, who was not immediately identified, was transported to the Kenosha County Jail awaiting a court appearance on multiple charges of recklessly endangering safety for displaying and firing the weapon, felony fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense.

At about 2:20 a.m., police responded to a weapons call for a man with gun at La Botana Bar & Grille, 1400 52nd St. According to Lt. Tim Schaal, the man had argued with patrons inside the bar and fired the weapon. No one was injured, he said.

“The male suspect was in the bar when he got into an argument with some of the patrons. At one point in the argument, he pulled out a gun and started pointing it at a female,” he said. “He did fire it, not at her, but into the ground.”