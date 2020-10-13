Man arrested after firing gun

A 63-year-old Kenosha man remains in custody after he allegedly intentionally crashed into another vehicle and fired a handgun Monday night.

Kenosha Police officers responded to the area of Sheridan Road and 7th Avenue at about 8 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash and a shot being fired.

Video taken in front of La Fogata Mexican Restaurant, 3300 Sheridan Road, that appeared on social media shows the defendant's vehicle colliding with another, which forced the victim's vehicle to spin in the opposite direction.

The man, who is not being named because he has not yet been charged, then exits his vehicle and eventually fires a shot into the air from a handgun.

Police stated in the press release they found the suspect's vehicle about 10 p.m. in the city. Attempts to contact the defendant at his home were unsuccessful, and Kenosha County's Tactical Response Team responded to the scene.

After about three hours, the man exited the home and was taken into custody. According to the Kenosha County Jail website, he faces potential felony charges of first- and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two misdemeanor chares of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor charge of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.