Man arrested after firing gun

A 63-year-old Kenosha man remains in custody after he allegedly intentionally crashed into another vehicle and fired a handgun Monday night.
Kenosha Police officers responded to the area of Sheridan Road and 7th Avenue at about 8 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash and a shot being fired.
Video taken in front of La Fogata Mexican Restaurant, 3300 Sheridan Road, that appeared on social media shows the defendant's vehicle colliding with another, which forced the victim's vehicle to spin in the opposite direction.
The man, who is not being named because he has not yet been charged, then exits his vehicle and eventually fires a shot into the air from a handgun.
Police stated in the press release they found the suspect's vehicle about 10 p.m. in the city. Attempts to contact the defendant at his home were unsuccessful, and Kenosha County's Tactical Response Team responded to the scene.
After about three hours, the man exited the home and was taken into custody. According to the Kenosha County Jail website, he faces potential felony charges of first- and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two misdemeanor chares of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor charge of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.
In addition, the man faces a criminal charge of hit and run.
None of those charges had officially been filed by the District Attorney's Office by late Tuesday afternoon. Police reported no injuries as a result of the crash or shooting.
Carjacking reported
An investigation into a reported carjacking Monday at 4:30 a.m. continues, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release.
The release states that a citizen flagged down police and reported they had been robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint.
Police spotted the stolen vehicle minutes later, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The vehicle was spotted unoccupied near a retention pond in the White Caps subdivision.
Three juveniles were stopped and taken into custody. The Kenosha County Dive Team also responded, and after an extensive search of the pond recovered evidence, the release states.
Potential charges include armed robbery and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent. The three juveniles were taken to the Kenosha County Juvenile Intake.
