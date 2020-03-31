Man being held at jail in stabbing case

A 23-year-old man is recovering from a stab wound to his chest while another man is being held at Kenosha County Jail awaiting an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge for the attack.

According to information in the Kenosha County Jail roster, the 38-year-old Bellwood, Ill., man is facing recommended charges of burglary, a threat of sexual assault, strangulation, aggravated battery and for sex offender registry violations, as well as the attempted homicide charge. The man has been in custody since March 28, the day of the stabbing. He is being held on a temporary bond.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Police said the stabbing occurred on the 6000 block of 14th Avenue early March 28. The victim was stabbed in the chest and was initially in critical condition from his wounds. He had been upgraded to serious condition by Monday.

The man held in the stabbing is expected to be charged this week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.