Man called to action to put out fires amid unrest that has turned violent

Jim Mallardo and Billy Morrisey are part of a group of residents who have mobilized to help put out fires lit by rioters following protests that have increasingly transformed into violence in downtown Kenosha at night.
What they want people to know is that they’re not against the protests. These fire stoppers don’t want their city to burn at the hands of those who are set on destroying it.
On Tuesday, Mallardo and Morrisey, along with a handful of others responded to such fires, including one behind the Public Safety Building near the Metra station, another in a dumpster in a front of the gasoline station at 60th Street and Sheridan Road and another set on 59th Street and Sheridan Road near Reuther High School, among others.
He said he doesn’t want people to have the perception that they’re against protesters for simply putting out fires. A photo published online depicted one of the men extinguishing a dumpster fire that was set by arsonists and he was labeled as an anti-protester, he said. That’s not what’s going on, he said.
“One of the protesters had yelled at us, `Are you on our side or against us’?” Mallardo said Wednesday.
“Billy had to yell at them and he said, `We’re not against the protesters, we’re against burning down our city’,” Mallardo said. “We’re with the protest, we just don’t want to see our city burn down. That’s it.
“So, that’s where we’re standing and it’s a tough situation because we were assaulted a few times by them for putting out the fires,” he said.
Mallardo said at the site of the fuel station, some of the rioters assaulted him with cones and struck his shins. One threw a metal trash can at them. The civil unrest had turned ugly and violent against residents protecting property.
One fire, he couldn’t put out because there were too many people setting the fire in the middle of the street and he had to let it burn. Mallardo said the destruction has him and others answering more fervent than ever to act and protect against those wreaking havoc.
“It’s really awful because I’ve got people telling me they’re worried and why can’t I just stay home,” he said. “Listen, this is my city, my kids live in it, my wife lives in it … Kenosha is really tight as a community. So, when you have those elements before you … and my friends, they don’t want to stay in. They want to stop the fires. I started this whole thing and I’m bound to go protect them and try and stop the fires.”
