Man charged for fleeing crash, alleged to have been driving drunk

A Kenosha man is being held on $10,000 bond, alleged to have fled a crash while driving drunk.
Jose Ramirez, Jr., 30, was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated causing injury-second offense, hit-and-run causing injury and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-third offense.
According to the criminal complaint, Ramirez is alleged to have pulled out of the parking lot of the Villa Rosa Apartments, 722 Sheridan Road, at about 12:25 p.m Sunday into the path of a northbound vehicle that was unable to stop in time and hit the SUV Ramirez was driving. A family including two young children were in the car. A woman passenger had a laceration on her face and said she had head and neck pain and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
After the crash, the driver of the SUV backed up then fled south on Sheridan.
A short time later the SUV crashed into a light pole on the 2000 block of Alford Park Drive. Ramirez, the driver and only occupant of the SUV, was taken into custody there.
According to the criminal complaint, Ramirez appeared to be intoxicated, had difficulty standing and had to balance himself using the squad car. He could not complete a field sobriety test. The complaint states that Ramirez has two previous operating while intoxicated convictions, the most recent in 2018.
Along with the other charges, Ramirez was charged with operating while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
