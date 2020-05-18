Man charged for fleeing crash, alleged to have been driving drunk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Kenosha man is being held on $10,000 bond, alleged to have fled a crash while driving drunk.

Jose Ramirez, Jr., 30, was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated causing injury-second offense, hit-and-run causing injury and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-third offense.

According to the criminal complaint, Ramirez is alleged to have pulled out of the parking lot of the Villa Rosa Apartments, 722 Sheridan Road, at about 12:25 p.m Sunday into the path of a northbound vehicle that was unable to stop in time and hit the SUV Ramirez was driving. A family including two young children were in the car. A woman passenger had a laceration on her face and said she had head and neck pain and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

After the crash, the driver of the SUV backed up then fled south on Sheridan.

A short time later the SUV crashed into a light pole on the 2000 block of Alford Park Drive. Ramirez, the driver and only occupant of the SUV, was taken into custody there.