Man charged in 2019 vehicular homicide held on $1M cash bond

A 30-year-old Kenosha man who faces two felony charges from a 2019 traffic death in the Village of Somers remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

James J. Houston, of the 1500 block of 30th Avenue, is charged with felony counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in the Dec. 18, 2019, death of Oneil H. Pommells, 40, of Evanston, Ill.

The first felony carries a maximum possible prison term of 15 years, 10 years extended supervision and a fine of $100,000, while the second carries a five-year prison sentence, five years extended supervision and a $25,000 fine.

Houston made an appearance Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court before Judge Gerad Dougvillo. He is expected to enter a plea March 18 at 11:30 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies originally responded to the intersection of Highway 31 and 18th Street for a two-vehicle crash. Rescue personnel found Pommells, who was not responsive and not breathing. He was transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After police received witness reports of the crash that they determined were incorrect, detectives attempted to reconstruct the scene the following day.

Pommells’ vehicle sustained “disabling” damage to the rear and passenger side. Initial witness statements indicated it was struck by Houston’s northbound vehicle as it traveled westbound through the intersection, but detectives determined that would have caused damage to the driver side of the victim’s vehicle.

Through the investigation, detectives determined the victim was struck from behind as both vehicles traveled northbound on Highway 31. Skid marks and other evidence indicated the impact of the collision spun Pommells’ vehicle across the intersection into the southbound lanes, where it was struck by a third vehicle, a blue Honda.

A report from a crash reconstruction specialist with the Wisconsin State Patrol determined that Houston’s vehicle struck the victim’s at or near the posted speed limit of 55 mph, and that there was “no evidence that (the defendant) attempted to react or avoid the collision with (the victim’s vehicle).”

Police spoke to the defendant at the crash site, and he stated that “someone hit him” as he drove north through the intersection. He further stated that he thought the other vehicle had driven off north, and he attempted to follow it, but could not because his vehicle was disabled.

The deputy, in his report, wrote that Houston did not show any obvious signs of impairment. About a month later, Houston stated he had been at a job fair the morning of the crash, then went to his mother’s house. He denied he had been drinking that day.

Both the defendant and the driver of the blue Honda were taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw. The other driver registered a blood alcohol content of 0.0, while Houston’s was .235, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint also states that labels of each test were inadvertently switched, so they were retested, which showed Houston’s BAC at .235.

Court records show the defendant failed to appear for his initial appearance Dec. 1, 2020, and again at an adjourned initial appearance Jan. 6, 2021. At that time, Commissioner Larry Keating issued a $1 million arrest warrant for Houston.

Houston was taken into custody, he was brought back to Wisconsin, and the $1 million cash bond was set by by Judge Richard Ginkowski. Houston pleaded not guilty during his preliminary hearing Oct. 15, 2021.

Delay in filing

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said Thursday the delay in filing the case came down to several factors.

Binger said a referral for possible charges wasn’t received until Jan. 23, 2020, and that time, all the blood test results had been finalized. Additional accident reconstruction was needed, Binger said, so the State Patrol was brought in to complete that report, which he received in July of 2020.

There were issues in serving the complaint to Houston, who was in Seattle when the warrant was issued. He eventually was arrested in Denver, Colo., but Binger wasn’t certain if the defendant voluntarily surrendered or was taken into custody on the warrant.

