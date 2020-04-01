Man faces slew of charges in March 28 stabbing

According to the report, a 15-year-old boy in the house had been asleep in the living room of that house and had been awoken by his mother, who told him to go into his bedroom because the police were outside. When he went into the bedroom and went to bed “in the pitch dark,” he heard a man’s voice telling him to hide him in the closet or he would beat him. The boy told police he opened the closet door without looking at the man, then heard him inside moving things in the closet. He said he was afraid the man would kill him.

The boy’s mother told police Bosley had come to her home to sell her marijuana. She said she met him in her driveway, then went back inside to get money. When she came back out, she told police, he wasn’t in the car so she sat in it to wait for him. She said he returned “out of nowhere” and was out of breath.

According to the complaint, he asked to go into her covered porch, where she noticed he was bleeding and had blood on his clothes. When emergency vehicles began to arrive in the neighborhood minutes later, she told police, according to the complaint, he forced her to let him into her house. She said police arrived about 10 minutes later.

Bosley, who previously lived in Bellwood, Ill., is a registered sex offender who was convicted of criminal sexual assault in Dupage County, Ill., in 2004.