Man faces slew of charges in March 28 stabbing

A 23-year-old Kenosha woman woke up in early morning darkness to see a man standing at the end of her bed, a knife in his hand. In the dark, she thought the man was her brother.
“What are you doing?” she asked.
When she heard him speak — “Nothing, shhhhh” — she realized it was not the voice of her brother who should have been the only other person in the house.
She screamed, and the man — a stranger with a hoodie pulled up over his head — put a knife she recognized was from her own kitchen to her neck. “Shut up, or I’ll cut your throat,” the man told her.
When she screamed again, he grabbed her by the throat and began to squeeze.
The woman’s screams had alerted her brother, who ran into the room. “What the (expletive) are you doing?” the brother, also 23, shouted. The man turned and attacked him with the knife, saying “I’m going to kill you.”
When the man in the hoodie turned on the brother, the two men began to struggle. The sister threw something at the attacker, then ran from the house and across the street to a nearby assisted living facility to ask for help, calling 911. “My brother has been stabbed,” she told the dispatcher.
Netrell Bosley, 38, of Kenosha, was charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree homicide, attempted first-degree sexual assault, burglary, aggravated battery and a series of lesser charges. According to the narrative in the criminal complaint filed Wednesday, it appears Bosley had been at a neighboring home in the early morning hours of March 28 before allegedly entering the siblings’ home on the 6000 block of 14th Avenue.
The investigation
When police arrived they found the house in disarray from what appeared to have been a violent struggle, with a bathroom sink so damaged it collapsed while police were in the house. There was what police described as “a significant amount” of wet blood on the floor and the walls, and a long-bladed kitchen knife on the living room floor. There was no one inside.
Police setting up a perimeter around the house heard a car horn honk. When it honked a second time, an officer went to investigate and found the brother inside the car, bleeding heavily. He had been stabbed eight times, one thrust puncturing a lung, another coming within three centimeters of his heart.
The brother told police he did not know who the man who attacked them was, saying he “had never seen him before in his life.” While they struggled, the brother told police, he had asked the man, “Who are you?” and said, “You don’t have to do this.”
The man had eventually fled, telling the brother he was going to come back with a gun and kill him.
Blood trail leads to attacker
According to the criminal complaint, police searching the area found fresh blood on the porch of a home on the 1300 block of 60th Street. Inside, police found Bosley hiding in a closet.
According to the report, a 15-year-old boy in the house had been asleep in the living room of that house and had been awoken by his mother, who told him to go into his bedroom because the police were outside. When he went into the bedroom and went to bed “in the pitch dark,” he heard a man’s voice telling him to hide him in the closet or he would beat him. The boy told police he opened the closet door without looking at the man, then heard him inside moving things in the closet. He said he was afraid the man would kill him.
The boy’s mother told police Bosley had come to her home to sell her marijuana. She said she met him in her driveway, then went back inside to get money. When she came back out, she told police, he wasn’t in the car so she sat in it to wait for him. She said he returned “out of nowhere” and was out of breath.
According to the complaint, he asked to go into her covered porch, where she noticed he was bleeding and had blood on his clothes. When emergency vehicles began to arrive in the neighborhood minutes later, she told police, according to the complaint, he forced her to let him into her house. She said police arrived about 10 minutes later.
Bosley, who previously lived in Bellwood, Ill., is a registered sex offender who was convicted of criminal sexual assault in Dupage County, Ill., in 2004.
He had his initial appearance on the Kenosha County charge on Wednesday. He is being held on $500,000 bond.
