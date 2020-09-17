Man held as suspect in string of armed robberies

A 26-year-old Gurnee, Ill., man is being held on a temporary $100,000 bond as police continue to investigate his involvement in a string of armed robberies.
At a bond-only hearing Thursday, Ian Hackett, special prosecutor with the Kenosha District Attorney’s office, said the man — who is not being named by the Kenosha News because he has not been charged — is believed to have been involved in an armed robbery at a Speedway gas station, 3708 60th St., at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.
In that robbery, three people robbed the store and fled, crashing in Pleasant Prairie after a chase with police. Two of the men in the car escaped, but the 26-year-old was taken into custody near the crash.
Hackett said the Gurnee man has a past conviction in Illinois for armed robbery.
He said a security video taken in the gas station showed three men go into the store and appear to be making a purchase. When the register opened, one of the men went around the counter and began taking merchandise and cash.
“This suspect is seen near the employee removing something from his right side pocket or waistband. The employee then gets down on his knees facing the floor,” Hackett said.
According to Hackett the man “is a suspect in a string of armed robberies in the area.” Asked by the court commissioner for more information, Hackett said he could not provide specific numbers or where the robberies had taken place.
Hackett said the state needed additional time to investigate and asked for additional time for charges to be filed. The man is being held on a temporary bond of $100,000 until Sept. 22, when he is expected to be charged and have an initial appearance.
Defense attorney Angela Komp argued that if there was not enough evidence to charge the man he should be released, or at least released on a signature bond.
Court Commissioner Larry Keating said he felt the state presented enough information to hold him for now, saying that if he is charged and convicted the man faces the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence.
There have been a number of armed robberies in Kenosha in recent weeks, including two on 22nd Avenue on Sunday. Another armed robbery occurred Wednesday at about 5 p.m. at the Hallman Lindsay Paint store, 4105 52nd St., after the man was in custody.
According to Illinois Department of Corrections records, the man was in prison from September 2018 through January 2020 and is on probation through 2022. He has past convictions for robbing a gas station and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.