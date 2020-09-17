Man held as suspect in string of armed robberies

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old Gurnee, Ill., man is being held on a temporary $100,000 bond as police continue to investigate his involvement in a string of armed robberies.

At a bond-only hearing Thursday, Ian Hackett, special prosecutor with the Kenosha District Attorney’s office, said the man — who is not being named by the Kenosha News because he has not been charged — is believed to have been involved in an armed robbery at a Speedway gas station, 3708 60th St., at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

In that robbery, three people robbed the store and fled, crashing in Pleasant Prairie after a chase with police. Two of the men in the car escaped, but the 26-year-old was taken into custody near the crash.

Hackett said the Gurnee man has a past conviction in Illinois for armed robbery.

He said a security video taken in the gas station showed three men go into the store and appear to be making a purchase. When the register opened, one of the men went around the counter and began taking merchandise and cash.

“This suspect is seen near the employee removing something from his right side pocket or waistband. The employee then gets down on his knees facing the floor,” Hackett said.