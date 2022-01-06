Man held on $25K bond for break-in, burglary

A 39-year-old Kenosha man, accused of a break-in, burglary and theft on New Year’s Day, is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Nicholas M. LaRosa, of the 1500 block of 30th Avenue, who has three other pending cases in Kenosha County Circuit Court, faces 11 new criminal charges. Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating set the bond during LaRosa’s initial appearance Tuesday.

Kenosha Police responded Jan. 1 to a city residence for a burglary report. The caller told 911 operators that LaRosa had stolen a purse from a woman who lives there.

The victim stated she was in her bedroom when she heard the main door open and LaRosa quickly entered the apartment and grabbed her purse. When the woman attempted to prevent the theft, a struggle ensued, and LaRosa fell down a flight of stairs, then exited with the purse.

Police observed broken wood pieces from the door frame near the deadbolt. While an officer spoke with the woman, the defendant knocked on the main door, stated the woman had left the purse in his vehicle and handed the officer the purse.

As LaRosa quickly turned and began to walk away, he was taken into custody, the complaint states.

As police investigated the break-in, they learned of an incident earlier in the day with the defendant and the victim, who stated she had gone outside to move her vehicle when she found LaRosa standing nearby.

After the woman parked her car, LaRosa allegedly entered the unit and began yelling and screaming at her that she owed him money, the complaint states. A witness confirmed that account to the police.

LaRosa is charged with felony counts of burglary, theft and two for bail jumping, along with four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

The felony burglary charge carries a possible maximum prison term of 7.5 years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000, while the theft charge carries a possible prison term of five years, five years extended supervision and a $25,000 fine.

Court records show three pending cases with the defendant, one from August for misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, one in October for misdemeanor resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping and a third in November for felony strangulation and suffocation, along with misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

The records also show that LaRosa was released on a $1,000 signature bond in the August case, a $300 cash bond in the October case and a $5,000 cash bond in the November case.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.