Man held on $500,000 bond in shooting death as police continue to seek co-defendant

A Kenosha man is being held on $500,000 bond on a first-degree intentional homicide charge while police continue to seek his co-defendant.

Giovanni Daniel, 26, appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing. He is charged as “a party to the crime” with the shooting death of Nicholas Christman, 40, on Aug. 19. The man who is alleged to have actually pulled the trigger, 29-year-old Nathan Shaw of Racine, was charged Tuesday but is still at large.

Along with the homicide charge, Daniel is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the criminal complaint, Daniel and Shaw are alleged to have been attempting to rob a drug dealer as the dealer and Christman walked out of an apartment on the 5100 block of 25th Avenue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel has been in custody on a probation hold since a few days after the shooting. According to the criminal complaint, he told police that after he and Shaw pulled guns on the dealer and demanded cash and drugs, Christman tried to tackle Daniel. Daniel told police that after he yelled for help, Shaw shot Christman.

Police called to the area for a report of shots fired found Christman alone lying in the backyard with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.