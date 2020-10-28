 Skip to main content
Man injured by nail gun
Briefs

Man injured by nail gun

A 33-year-old man was injured Wednesday afternoon when he was shot with a nail gun while at a construction site.

Emergency responders were called to the 3300 block of 47th Avenue at 1:12 p.m., according to Kenosha Police. A medical helicopter landed in a parking lot on the 3600 block of Washington Road to take the man to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Police said no information was available about his condition.

