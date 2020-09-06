Man robbed while out on date, according to police

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man suffered minor injuries after he was robbed early Sunday while out on a date, according to Kenosha police.

The 3 a.m. robbery occurred as the man and the woman were in a vehicle that had stopped in the 5500 block of 24th Avenue, according to Lt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department. A dark-colored vehicle then came up behind their vehicle.

“Two unknown males battered him and took his wallet,” he said. “The suspects then fled the area. And, the female, who he was on a date with, also fled the area.”

Schaal said suspects also took the man’s cell phone. The incident remains under investigation.

