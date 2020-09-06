 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man robbed while out on date, according to police
View Comments

Man robbed while out on date, according to police

{{featured_button_text}}

A man suffered minor injuries after he was robbed early Sunday while out on a date, according to Kenosha police.

The 3 a.m. robbery occurred as the man and the woman were in a vehicle that had stopped in the 5500 block of 24th Avenue, according to Lt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department. A dark-colored vehicle then came up behind their vehicle.

“Two unknown males battered him and took his wallet,” he said. “The suspects then fled the area. And, the female, who he was on a date with, also fled the area.”

Schaal said suspects also took the man’s cell phone. The incident remains under investigation.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

John King: Recent history tells us to be nervous

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert