Man suffers accidental gunshot wound to hand while cleaning weapon
Kenosha police lights
Kenosha police lights

A man who suffered a gunshot wound to his hand was transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 3:53 p.m. when the man was cleaning his gun at a home in the 2900 block of 16th Place, according to Lt. Pat Patton, of the Kenosha Police Department. Police were investigating the incident as an accidental discharge of the weapon and his injury was not considered life-threatening.

Patton said the man had been looking up information online on how to clean the gun before the discharge occurred.

