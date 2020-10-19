March from Kenosha to Milwaukee set for early morning Tuesday

A multiracial coalition of local leaders, activists and community members — including Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake — was to begin an African-American-led march and caravan from Kenosha to Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 20, to amplify demands for justice against police violence and mark the first day of early voting in Wisconsin.

"It’s time for people to understand that a lot of people died for African Americans to have the right to vote," said Gregory Bennett Jr., CEO of Peace in the Streets Kenosha, Inc. "I don’t care who you vote for, just vote. Don’t be a part of the problem, be a part of the solution. If you don’t vote and you can, then don’t complain."

The 33-mile March for Justice and the Early Vote started with a kick-off rally at 12:30 a.m. at 1150 Green Bay Road, in Kenosha, with Rev. Jesse Jackson. The march was set to step-off at 1 a.m.

It will end in Milwaukee with another rally at 6 p.m. at Red Arrow Park, 920 N. Water St., in Milwaukee, featuring Wisconsin Sen. Lena Taylor, Rep. David Bowen, Justin Blake and Maria Hamilton, mother of Dontre Hamilton.

The march is organized by Peace in the Streets Kenosha, Inc., the African Emergency Relief Foundation (AERF), Leaders of Kenosha (LOK) and the Fight for $15 campaign.