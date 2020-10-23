March to the Polls Rally Saturday in Kenosha

The family of Jacob Blake and the Wisconsin Working Families Party will lead a March to the Polls Rally in Kenosha Saturday.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Civic Center Park, 900 57th St., where Blake’s family, local organizers and leaders with the Wisconsin Working Families Party will host a socially-distanced rally calling for racial justice and structural change and encouraging action at the ballot box.

Following the rally, the group will march to City Hall, 625 52nd St., to encourage Kenosha voters to vote early and cast their votes together.

Since the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23, Kenosha activists have organized a series of peaceful rallies, marches and community celebrations.

“We marched all summer and fall for justice for Jacob and all the other Black lives snuffed out by militarized police,” said Tanya McLean, a Kenosha activist who has organized the previous events. “Now, we’re proud to join forces with the Wisconsin Working Families Party to take the movement to the ballot box. This election season, we must continue to show up in the streets and at the polls to vote in record numbers for a better future for all of us.”