March to the Polls Rally Saturday in Kenosha

The family of Jacob Blake and the Wisconsin Working Families Party will lead a March to the Polls Rally in Kenosha Saturday.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Civic Center Park, 900 57th St., where Blake’s family, local organizers and leaders with the Wisconsin Working Families Party will host a socially-distanced rally calling for racial justice and structural change and encouraging action at the ballot box.
Following the rally, the group will march to City Hall, 625 52nd St., to encourage Kenosha voters to vote early and cast their votes together.
Since the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23, Kenosha activists have organized a series of peaceful rallies, marches and community celebrations.
“We marched all summer and fall for justice for Jacob and all the other Black lives snuffed out by militarized police,” said Tanya McLean, a Kenosha activist who has organized the previous events. “Now, we’re proud to join forces with the Wisconsin Working Families Party to take the movement to the ballot box. This election season, we must continue to show up in the streets and at the polls to vote in record numbers for a better future for all of us.”
The goal of partnering with the Wisconsin Working Families Party is to build a long-term political power for the Kenosha community, McLean said.
“The movement building in Kenosha has captured the attention of the public and is flipping the conversation,” said Jon Jarmon, senior organizer with the Wisconsin Working Families Party. “We’re changing the game but we’re just in the first inning — and we can’t stop until Black and brown families in Kenosha and across Wisconsin have real political power. It’s time to vote in real leaders who will fight alongside us for the change our communities need.”
In a related event Saturday, residents can join in a “get out the vote” car parade starting with a line-up of vehicles at Reuther High School parking lot next to Civic Center Park at 12:30 p.m. The car parade will start at 1:15 p.m. and will last about an hour. Drives are encouraged to decorate their cars and write messages expression why voting is important to them, according to organizers.
The non-partisan event will be hosted by the African Emergency Relief Fund, Unity as One, Building Unity and other groups.
