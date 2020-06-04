Mars Cheese Castle co-owner: 'We need unity'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The iconic Mars Cheese Castle sign that towers above I-94 in Kenosha County reached a broader audience than motorists traveling between two metropolitan areas when the words “I can’t breathe” were illuminated on it earlier this week.

Co-owner Michael Ventura said the family felt compelled to post the dying words of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died after pleading for a police officer to stop kneeling on his neck.

Ventura said it is rare for the family to use the sign for anything other than advertising store hours and specials.

But, as he and his cousins Natalie Broussard and Tyson Wehrmeister, his business partners, watched a video of the police incident, they were called to act. Broussard suggested using the sign to show their support.

“We don’t typically get involved like this,” Ventura said. “But this is no little thing. The plea from the African American community is for people who are not African American to stand a stand. ‘Don’t be silent, don’t be complacent,’ they are saying.”

Ventura said they operate the business and live by the values instilled in them by their grandparents, Mario and Martha Ventura, who founded Mar’s Cheese Castle in 1947. Treating all people “with dignity” is among those values.