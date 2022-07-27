Masks remain optional at KUSD for 2022-2023 school year

Kenosha Unified School District will continue to make mask-wearing optional for students and staff for the coming school year following a decision from the school board meeting Tuesday.

KUSD will continue to provide hand sanitizer, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, officials said.

KUSD chief communications officer Tanya Ruder said there will not be a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students and staff in the coming school year.

Students will have the option to attend school virtually via eSchool.

The only exception to the optional mask decision is any person, such as staff members or students, involved in the federal Head Start program. That remains a federal mask mandate.

Other changes to the guidelines include elementary students will no longer be required to take home devices on a daily basis, and field trips will be allowed to resume.

Emergency paid sick leave reference for staff was removed from the district’s guidelines because it ended on June 30. Emergency paid sick leave reference for positive cases/quarantine procedures was removed because it also ended on June 30.