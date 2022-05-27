 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Massive Kenosha sewer project to close 80th St. between 30th and 39th Avenues

A large storm sewer installation project in Kenosha will cause a temporary closure of 80th Street next week between 39th Avenue and 30th Avenue.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, 80th Street will be closed to through traffic in the construction area. Construction associated with this closure is expected to be completed by June 7, depending on weather conditions and work progress.

The street will be open for local traffic access, but there will be a full roadway closure between 35th Avenue and 36th Avenue. Drivers will be directed on a detour route utilizing 30th Avenue, 85th Street, and 39th Avenue.

The roadway closure is to accommodate the large diameter storm sewer installation crossing 80th Street that is associated with the ongoing Town & Country Storm Water Improvement project.

