Matoska-Mentink to seek 4th term as Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Court

Rebecca Matoska-Mentink has submitted all candidacy paperwork for a fourth term as Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Court, filing before the June 1 deadline.

A Democrat, she is unopposed, and will not face an opponent in the August primary. The general election is Nov. 8.

According to the candidate, in 16 years of service to the judicial system, she has "overseen the implementation of electronic filing for the Circuit Court, safeguarded access to the courts following the 2020 civil unrest and during the pandemic response, and collaborated with multiple agencies for juror and court user safety during high profile and emotionally charged court hearings and trials."

During her tenure, Matoska-Mentink has played a key role for the conception of the 8th branch of Circuit Court as well as many courthouse and courtroom renovation projects.

“I am proud to play an integral part of our justice system here in Kenosha for that last 16 years. In addition to ensuring the most accurate court records, working collaboratively with the judiciary, commissioners, attorneys, law enforcement and other court users for efficient use of resources is what I am most proud of,” Matoska-Mentink said. “Access to our courts plays a key role in efficiency, and I was proud with our response to be a leader in the state for case processing both during the pandemic and the civil unrest. People’s lives and liberties were at stake, and keeping our court’s open played a significant part in maintaining a sense of normalcy.”

The Clerk of Circuit Court has oversight of the $5 million budget, which includes revenues from state and federal grants, collection of statutory fines, fees and costs, and expenses of county salaries, attorney and physician fees, and other court-related outlays.

Matoska-Mentink has a Master’s Degree in Management from Cardinal Stritch University, a Bachelor’s Degree in History from UW-Parkside, and has a paralegal certificate from Carthage College. She previously was the Office Manager for the District Attorney’s Office. She is an active member of the Wisconsin Clerks of Circuit Court Association.

