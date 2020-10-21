Matteucci wins, St. Joseph boys advance in D-3 cross country subsectional

St. Joseph senior Rocco Matteucci claimed the individual boys title with a course-record time Tuesday in a WIAA Division-3 cross country subsectional at Palmyra-Eagle.
The rest of his team is coming with him to sectionals, just barely.
With Matteucci posting his record winning time of 17 minutes, 21.21 seconds, the Lancers edged out Ozaukee by a point to claim the second and final team spot to advance out of the subsectional as a team to Saturday's sectional, hosted by Racine Prairie.
The top two teams and the top five individuals from non-qualifying teams advance from sectionals to the State Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 31 at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
In a new format this year designed to limit the number of runners participating in any given meet, subsectionals were added to the postseason schedule to thin out the sectional fields, with the top two teams and the top five individuals on non-qualifying teams advancing to sectionals.
Only the top five of seven runners factor into the team scores, but the Lancers needed the efforts of their Nos. 6 and 7 runners, seniors Daniel San Nicolas and Giancarlo Smith.
Those two finished 30th and 32nd, respectively, both ahead of Ozaukee's No. 5 runner. That was enough to push St. Joseph ahead for Ozaukee for second-place in the nine-team standings, behind first-place Prairie.
"We needed our best effort of the year to keep our season alive, and the guys were up to the challenge," St. Joseph coach Jon Furreness said. "Our team of seven understood the importance of the moment, and by placing all seven of our runners in front of Ozaukee's No. 5, we pushed their team score back two points, which allowed us to edge them by one point.
"With five personal-best times and a course record from Rocco, it was a complete team effort that gave the boys a well-deserved opportunity to race again at sectionals on Saturday."
Scoring for the Lancers in addition to Matteucci were senior Hayden Dippel (13th, 18:32.96), junior Ethan Esposito (17th, 18:56.35), sophomore Aidan Mullen (21st, 19:03.81) and senior Joseph Istvanek (22nd, 19:05.33).
Christian Life was also in the subsectional and finished seventh, led by junior Michael Oware's 12th-place showing in 18:32.83, which was about 17 seconds behind the final individual qualifier.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Jared Bandholz, Alex St. John, Nathan Gowery and Isaiah Vandixhorn.
Girls
Freshman Stella Mattuecci led St. Joseph by placing 23rd with a time of 23:20.83.
Also scoring for the Lancers, who placed fifth in the eight-team girls standings, were Hannah Verbsky, Hannah Shibilski, Abigail Russell and Emma Getka.
CLS placed eighth in the team standings, led by Anna Hendrick's 53rd-place finish in 28:31.79.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Lodaka Li, Helen Meng, Caroline Smith-Weh and Grace Miller.
Ozaukee and Burlington Catholic Central finished one-two in the girls team standings to advance to sectionals, while Random Lake freshman Halle Van Horn was the top girls finisher with a time of 19:32.92.
