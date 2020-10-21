Matteucci wins, St. Joseph boys advance in D-3 cross country subsectional

St. Joseph senior Rocco Matteucci claimed the individual boys title with a course-record time Tuesday in a WIAA Division-3 cross country subsectional at Palmyra-Eagle.

The rest of his team is coming with him to sectionals, just barely.

With Matteucci posting his record winning time of 17 minutes, 21.21 seconds, the Lancers edged out Ozaukee by a point to claim the second and final team spot to advance out of the subsectional as a team to Saturday's sectional, hosted by Racine Prairie.

The top two teams and the top five individuals from non-qualifying teams advance from sectionals to the State Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 31 at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

In a new format this year designed to limit the number of runners participating in any given meet, subsectionals were added to the postseason schedule to thin out the sectional fields, with the top two teams and the top five individuals on non-qualifying teams advancing to sectionals.

Only the top five of seven runners factor into the team scores, but the Lancers needed the efforts of their Nos. 6 and 7 runners, seniors Daniel San Nicolas and Giancarlo Smith.