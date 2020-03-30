McGhee, Gordon honored at BGC function

"They do an annual gala every year, and they do the awards with the CEOs and board chairs and all this," McGhee said. "And we said, 'We've got a really cool story of what's going on in Kenosha about someone that's an (alumnus) from our club. We should be doing awards for alumni every year, too.'

"We told the rest of the state everything that he's come and done for us, on top of how successful he's been in the pros, and they chose to make him the first ever alumni hall of famer. In future years, he'll get to be involved — kind of like the Heisman, where they get a vote. He gets to help recommend people and that kind of stuff going forward."

Club members recognized

The gala also recognized 18 club members from around the state in the Youth of the Year competition, in which candidates competed for scholarships from FOX Sports Wisconsin in conjunction with the Packers, Admirals, Brewers and Bucks.

Harborside Academy junior and BGCK junior staff member Armon Harris represented Kenosha, and Gordon answered questions from the honorees.

"You couldn't answer things more perfectly than the way he does," McGhee said. "It's completely genuine, too.