McGhee, Gordon honored at BGC function

Melvin Gordon is a household name for football fans around the country.
Jake McGhee doesn't procure the same name recognition that Gordon does, but he's right alongside the star running back in terms of his community impact.
Proving that good neighbors exist everywhere during trying times, Gordon and McGhee represented the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha well during the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin Youth of the Year Celebration and Area Council Conference, held in Madison from March 8-10.
McGhee, the CEO of the BGCK, was recognized by the Wisconsin Area Council as the 2019 CEO of the Year, an award open to all clubs in Wisconsin. Gordon, who starred at Bradford High School and the University of Wisconsin and now plays for the NFL's Denver Broncos, attended the ceremony with his family and was the first inductee into the Wisconsin Area Council Alumni Hall of Fame.
Gordon, who signed with the Broncos this offseason as a free agent after spending his first five seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, spent a lot of time at the BGCK as a youngster.
McGhee wanted to honor Gordon
The BGCK served financially as the host of the conference in Madison, and McGhee said he and staff pitched the idea of doing something to recognize accomplished alumni like Gordon.
"They do an annual gala every year, and they do the awards with the CEOs and board chairs and all this," McGhee said. "And we said, 'We've got a really cool story of what's going on in Kenosha about someone that's an (alumnus) from our club. We should be doing awards for alumni every year, too.'
"We told the rest of the state everything that he's come and done for us, on top of how successful he's been in the pros, and they chose to make him the first ever alumni hall of famer. In future years, he'll get to be involved — kind of like the Heisman, where they get a vote. He gets to help recommend people and that kind of stuff going forward."
Club members recognized
The gala also recognized 18 club members from around the state in the Youth of the Year competition, in which candidates competed for scholarships from FOX Sports Wisconsin in conjunction with the Packers, Admirals, Brewers and Bucks.
Harborside Academy junior and BGCK junior staff member Armon Harris represented Kenosha, and Gordon answered questions from the honorees.
"You couldn't answer things more perfectly than the way he does," McGhee said. "It's completely genuine, too.
"The kids that were in that room were all the kids that were chosen to represent their club and I think are going to have bright futures themselves. It was kind of cool for him to (say), 'These are some of the things that you've got to get over, adversity. This is what it takes, hard work. This is what it takes when you fail, to not give up.' He had a lot of life lessons built into his speech for kids that are about to go into college."
Those types of events apparently feel natural to Gordon.
"From our side of things, we just would want to express how grateful we are for the Gordons," McGhee said. "Not everyone that makes it big chooses to give back to their community. I think, for him, it's not even a choice. He loves doing it. He loves giving back. We're lucky to have someone like him in Kenosha."
As for McGhee, a news release said, "he was recognized for leading the club in growth from average daily attendance, program impact resource development and community engagement."
BGCK continues to grow
Under McGhee's leadership, the BGCK has grown attendance in its after school program from 67 to over 266 per day over the last four years, and the budget has increased from $2.2 million to almost $3 million in that time.
McGhee, who previously was the first general manager of the Kenosha Kingfish, will celebrate his fourth anniversary with the BGCK on Saturday. He referred to the award as a "team effort."
"It definitely takes a good team of people to make it all happen," McGhee said."I think the biggest thing we accomplished over the last couple years was getting access to the club for kids. We did a lot of bus transportation fundraising and made sure kids that wanted to come to the club could come to the club."
Now, with the actual club full of kids, McGhee said the next step is to establish "satellite" sites at various schools to serve more kids.
"It's a way more efficient use of the money," McGhee said. "For an entire school year, we can watch 70, 80 kids every day after school and do their healthy-based activities, their homework, character-building stuff. We can do that for 70, 80 kids for 70 grand a year.
"But if we wanted to actually build up the building, that's millions upon millions of dollars. So it's just a better way to reach kids. Coming to them is easier than bringing them all to us."
COVID-19 impact on club, area
With normal operations at the club currently on hold — like everything else — due to the coronavirus pandemic, the focus has shifted to providing meals for kids in need. The BGCK serves dinner to many kids who eat breakfast and lunch at school.
With schools closed, the club is now serving three meals a day on weekdays, and McGhee said that should be able to continue for a while with local food vendors stepping up to help.
"The community supports it," McGhee said. "You never want to use the word 'cool,' because the times aren't very good, but it has been eye-opening to see the amount of people that want to give back during the time of trouble for the majority of the people who need help.
"I've talked to a lot of the restaurant owners, and I know they've come in early and opened up and made meals before they typically start. I haven't actually had to reach out to many people on my own, because I have so many people calling me asking how they can help."
And that's the reward of the job for McGhee, more than awards at any gala.
"I think the coolest thing is just seeing that you're making an impact every single day," he said. "That's the most rewarding thing. Even during this crisis, we've been able to serve meals to families. Seeing the look on faces when you provide something in a tough time is awesome."
SAFER AT HOME
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY3.jpg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY4.jpg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY5.jpg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY6.jpg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY2.jpeg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY1.jpeg
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
BUSY PETS
FRANK'S DINER
SHARING CENTER
SHARING CENTER
SHARING CENTER
SHARING CENTER
SHARING CENTER
DR. SUE
TOM TERWALL
TOM TERWALL
TOM TERWALL
St. Joseph pic 2
St. Joseph pic 1
Absentee voting in Pleasant Prairie
Evers ordering nonessential Wisconsin businesses closed
Pressure mounts on Evers to delay Wisconsin spring election
HOME EXPLOSION - neighbors help
EXPLOSION2 3-22-20 ALBERTS.jpg
EXPLOSION5 PAPPE.jpg
EXPLOSION4 PAPPE.jpg
HOUSE EXPLOSION
HOUSE EXPLOSION
HOUSE EXPLOSION
Yule house 2.JPG
Randy author pic
Randy columnist
Randy and siblings
Randy and parents
Randy and paper
star center 2.jpg
star center 1.jpg
4 Generations.jpg
Vietnam veterans donate to Shalom Center
NEW HOUSING
NEW HOUSING
NEW HOUSING
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!