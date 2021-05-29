Memorial Day programs, ceremonies to be held across Kenosha County this weekend

Memorial Day is an American holiday observed on the last Monday each May, honoring the men and women who died while in U.S. military service.
Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades.
Memorial Day will be observed at various events across Kenosha County Monday. Here is a list of programs, compiled by the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services:
KENOSHA — Navy Park
What: Memorial Day Ceremony – to include singing of the National Anthem and “Eternal Father,” a flower dedication.
Who: Navy Club Ship 40, Kenosha
When: Monday, May 31, 9 a.m.
Where: Navy Park, Sixth Avenue and 54th Street, Kenosha
For more details, contact Dick Stader at 262-654-9202.
TWIN LAKES
What: Memorial Day Ceremony, Twin Lakes
Who: American Legion Post 544, Twin Lakes
When: Monday, May 31. Ceremony to start at Mound Prairie Cemetery at 9 a.m., then move to St. John’s Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. Parade from Lance Park to the American Legion post to begin at 11 a.m., with a ceremony to follow at the Legion post.
Where: 989 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes
For more details, contact Jim Schmidt at 262-537-4001 or American Legion Post 544 at 262-877-3669.
KENOSHA — Green Ridge Cemetery
What: Memorial Day Ceremony
Who: American Legion Post 21, Kenosha
When: Monday May 31, 10 a.m.
Where: Green Ridge Cemetery, 6604 Seventh Ave., Kenosha
For more information contact, Tom Visintainer at 262-620-5646.
SOMERS — Sunset Ridge Memorial Park
What: Memorial Day Ceremony
Who: Sunset Ridge Memorial Park and American Legion David Leet Post 552
When: Sunday, May 30, 11 a.m.
Where: Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road, Somers
The program includes the reading of names of all Veterans who have been interred at the park and honoring all Veterans everywhere. The keynote speaker is Allen J. Lynch, Medal of Honor recipient and author of “Zero to Hero.” For more details, contact Sunset Ridge at 262-652-4788.
KENOSHA — Old St. Mark’s Cemetery
What: Memorial Day Ceremony
Who: VFW Post 7308, Pleasant Prairie Memorial Post
When: Monday, May 31, noon
Where: Old St. Mark’s Cemetery, Ninth Court and 78th Street, Kenosha
For more details, contact John McCoy at 262-358-2415.
KENOSHA — VFW Post 1865
What: Memorial Day and Flag Retirement ceremonies
Who: VFW Post 1865, Kenosha
When: Monday, May 31. Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m., Flag Retirement Ceremony at 2 p.m.
Where: VFW Post 1865, 6618 39th Ave., Kenosha
For more details, please contact Bob Burns at 847-421-3734
KENOSHA — Library Park
What: Memorial Day Ceremony – to include POW/MIA Service
Who: Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans
When: Monday, May 31, noon
Where: Library Park, 711 59th Place, Kenosha
For more details, contact Rich Bowker at 262-694-1129.
In addition
The annual Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade hosted by American Legion Post 293 in Silver Lake remains canceled this year due to COVID-19.
The annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in the Town of Dover is also not occurring this year. Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar invites veterans, family and friends to honor the fallen by participating in a virtual Memorial Day commemoration, available at www.WisVetsMemorialDay.com.