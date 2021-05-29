Memorial Day programs, ceremonies to be held across Kenosha County this weekend

Memorial Day is an American holiday observed on the last Monday each May, honoring the men and women who died while in U.S. military service.

Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades.

Memorial Day will be observed at various events across Kenosha County Monday. Here is a list of programs, compiled by the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services:

KENOSHA — Navy Park

What: Memorial Day Ceremony – to include singing of the National Anthem and “Eternal Father,” a flower dedication.

Who: Navy Club Ship 40, Kenosha

When: Monday, May 31, 9 a.m.

Where: Navy Park, Sixth Avenue and 54th Street, Kenosha

For more details, contact Dick Stader at 262-654-9202.

TWIN LAKES

What: Memorial Day Ceremony, Twin Lakes