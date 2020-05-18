Merry Maids offering help for nurses

It didn’t take long for the vast majority of Merry Maids franchise owners to come up with a plan to help nurses in their communities who have been on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And from a local standpoint here in Kenosha, co-owners Beth Pinzer and her father, Vern Covington, were on board from the start.
To both, it’s the least they can do to say thank you.
At Merry Maids franchises across the nation, nurses are now being offered 10 free cleanings that can be used any time in the next 12 months, Pinzer said.
Pinzer and her father own the Kenosha franchise, along with two in Illinois that run out of Gurnee (Ill.) and are run by her husband, Bob.
Nominations are being accepted to award the series of free cleanings, she said.
“We’re super excited about it,” Pinzer said. “It means so much (to be able to do this). We have a lot of customers that are doctors, nurses and front-line workers. We just feel like they are giving so much of their time, energy and effort right now.
“We’re blessed enough to be able to give back. It’s a no-brainer. We have to do it.”
The local nominations are starting to trickle in, including one nurse who nominated a friend who also is a nurse.
That may turn into two free cleanings, Pinzer said.
“I’m thinking of just doing it for both of them,” she said. “The stories that we’re getting behind this (are touching). This husband nominated his wife and said she’s working 14 hours a day, comes home, doesn’t complain about it one bit, makes dinner every night and spends time with the kids every night. I have the chills just thinking about it.”
Pinzer said the idea was born from a couple owners out west, who pitched it to the rest of the group during a weekly webinar. She estimated 80 percent gave their immediate approval and the effort to make it happen was put in place.
“Pretty much, instantly, 80 percent of the offices were on board, which is a huge number,” Pinzer said.
Covington has owned the local franchise since 1980 before Pinzer joined him as a co-owner in 2006. There currently are about 29 employees between the two locations.
Fighting through the pandemic has been a challenge, she said, because of the differences in the safer-at-home orders between Illinois and Wisconsin.
With those orders now lifted, she hopes the Kenosha office can resume in-home cleanings next week. Since the order began, they could only serve essential businesses here.
The Gurnee office has been up and running the past couple weeks, Pinzer said.
“It’s been interesting figuring out the differences between the offices,” she said. “We’re taking this super seriously. We have to follow all the protocols and the guidelines plus some in order to keep our employees and customers safe as much as possible.
To nominate a nurse for the program, Pinzer said people can visit their Facebook page at Merry Maids of Kenosha or email her directly at merrymaidsbp@yahoo.com.
