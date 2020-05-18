Merry Maids offering help for nurses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It didn’t take long for the vast majority of Merry Maids franchise owners to come up with a plan to help nurses in their communities who have been on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And from a local standpoint here in Kenosha, co-owners Beth Pinzer and her father, Vern Covington, were on board from the start.

To both, it’s the least they can do to say thank you.

At Merry Maids franchises across the nation, nurses are now being offered 10 free cleanings that can be used any time in the next 12 months, Pinzer said.

Pinzer and her father own the Kenosha franchise, along with two in Illinois that run out of Gurnee (Ill.) and are run by her husband, Bob.

Nominations are being accepted to award the series of free cleanings, she said.

“We’re super excited about it,” Pinzer said. “It means so much (to be able to do this). We have a lot of customers that are doctors, nurses and front-line workers. We just feel like they are giving so much of their time, energy and effort right now.

“We’re blessed enough to be able to give back. It’s a no-brainer. We have to do it.”