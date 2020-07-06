Mielke steps away from UW-Parkside

And it’s not just the written word that Mielke has been able to enjoy, but also on the airwaves with a program on the Parkside student radio station, WIPZ, which has had to shut down because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“That was a blast,” Mielke said. “I just got to talk to all kinds of different people over the course of two-and-a-half years. ... I (got) to tell the Parkside story. That was fun. I enjoyed that.”

Changing dynamic

Of course, there have been plenty of transitions throughout the years, but maybe none more significant than the always-evolving social media age.

That’s been interesting as well, Mielke said, as he’s had to adapt to getting word out about the university on any number of different platforms other than just the written word.

Mielke’s first role with the university was in marketing, which was the beginning of Parkside’s involvement in social media, which took a bit of learning when a dean of students wanted to advertise an upcoming performance on Facebook.

“That was kind of the venture for me, personally, into the social media world,” he said. “I had to figure out how this works if we’re going to do some advertising and promotion.