Mielke steps away from UW-Parkside

While he’s loved his career in communications that spans almost 40 years, John Mielke readily admits one opportunity would have changed everything.
Had a call ever come from the Chicago Cubs, he would have taken that shot in a New York minute.
But even though that never came, Mielke has plenty of fond memories as he heads into retirement.
The Racine resident officially called it a career as the executive director of marketing and communications at UW-Parkside on Thursday. Mielke, a 1976 UW-Eau Claire journalism graduate, began his career with Parkside in January 2001.
Prior to that post, he spent 10 years at Snap-On in Kenosha, and before that eight years with Jacobsen Textron in Racine, both in communications.
“I’ll be 66 at the end of August,” Mielke said. “I like what I do. It’s been 40-whatever years, and it’s time to let somebody else take over and enjoy life a little bit.
“Nothing with the job (caused the decision). I really liked working for Debbie Ford, the chancellor. She is a really good person, and I think the university and the community is fortunate to have her.”
With a career in communications comes the chance to interact with people of all walks of life, and that’s especially true on a university campus, both with the students and the different faculty and staff Mielke’s worked with.
And it’s not just the written word that Mielke has been able to enjoy, but also on the airwaves with a program on the Parkside student radio station, WIPZ, which has had to shut down because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was a blast,” Mielke said. “I just got to talk to all kinds of different people over the course of two-and-a-half years. ... I (got) to tell the Parkside story. That was fun. I enjoyed that.”
Changing dynamic
Of course, there have been plenty of transitions throughout the years, but maybe none more significant than the always-evolving social media age.
That’s been interesting as well, Mielke said, as he’s had to adapt to getting word out about the university on any number of different platforms other than just the written word.
Mielke’s first role with the university was in marketing, which was the beginning of Parkside’s involvement in social media, which took a bit of learning when a dean of students wanted to advertise an upcoming performance on Facebook.
“That was kind of the venture for me, personally, into the social media world,” he said. “I had to figure out how this works if we’re going to do some advertising and promotion.
“As my position evolved more into media relations, legislative relations, public information officer, the more you’re into social media, you have to get information out there, because if you don’t, someone else will put it out there about you.”
Mielke’s writing style on social media has had to change as well, especially given the 280-character limit on Twitter.
“It has to be tighter and concise all the time,” he said. “How can you get that message across in however-many characters they’re letting you use on Twitter these days, or how can you use a photo and a quick description to get that message across on Instagram or Facebook?
“We watch and monitor closely what things work for us in terms of the number of people who react to something. I think we do pretty well with our alumni base on LinkedIn. We get nice numbers there.”
But Mielke does draw the line at Snapchat, which seems to be a favorite of the current generation.
“I never figured out Snapchat,” he said with a laugh. “Today, I’m not going to worry about it.”
Wishing him well
Mielke’s presence on campus will be missed, Ford said in a written statement.
“John has been a significant member of the UW-Parkside learning community, and we are fortunate that he served as the lead story teller for almost 20 years,” Ford said. “I am grateful for John and his innate ability to listen, to gain various perspectives and to showcase the assets of UW-Parkside.
“I wish him well as he begins his retirement, and I know he will continue to champion UW-Parkside.”
Mielke and his wife, Pat, live in Racine, as do their son, B.J., and daughter-in-law, Renee.
His wife retired five years ago from Johnson Controls, so now the two of them will have plenty of free time on their hands.
Where that leads them remains to be seen, but Mielke is looking forward to spending plenty of quality family time and also having the chance to enjoy extended visits to their property in Door County.
“I’m looking forward to just being able to keep that place up, have a little bit more time to do that, and not have to just come back,” he said. “After it looks good, I get to enjoy it with the deer, the chipmunks and the squirrels.”
And of course, there will be the always-growing “honey-do” list to attend to.
“There will be plenty to do,” Mielke said. “It will just be different things to do. I like doing those things, I just like to have a little bit more time to do them.”
Mielke offered a parting message to his now-former colleagues who will remain on campus.
“For the people who work there, just keep telling the Parkside story,” he said. “It’s a great story.”
And even still, Mielke hopes that phone may ring from a favorite team just south of here.
“If the Chicago Cubs called and said, ‘We would like you to come down here and be in our communications team,’ I would have walked out of any of the three jobs I’ve had and headed to Wrigley Field,” Mielke said. “I always was interested in sports and writing about sports.
“I enjoyed my time at Snap-On, I enjoyed my time at Jacobsen, and I very much enjoyed my time at Parkside, but if the Chicago Cubs had called, I was out the door.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!