Mild temperatures, hot pizzas attract more than 600 to annual bake-off

“I tried a little bit of everything,” he said. “I enjoyed them but I think I actually ate too much.”

Brittany Hagopian, of Kenosha, said she favored the Philly cheesesteak pizza over a chicken fajita pizza she sampled.

“I come to this because I love pizza,” said Hagopian, who used to work at Luigi’s Pizza Kitchen, which used to compete in the bake-off.

Amanda Baciankas of Kenosha said she enjoyed not just the food, but the camaraderie the event inspires.

“It’s a great event. I think it’s a good way to get people all in one spot. I don’t think there’s a better way to get people together,” she said.

Major fundraiser

The annual bake-off, a major fundraiser coordinated by the Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club, benefits such programs as the Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year scholarship, along with essay, oratorical and communication scholarships through Optimist International.

It also helps to fund bicycles, four of which will be given away at this weekend's Kenosha Expo and the annual Respect for Law-Local Heroes and Youth Appreciation Luncheon, among others.