Mild temperatures, hot pizzas attract more than 600 to annual bake-off

Gooey cheeses. Savory, tangy (and sweet) sauces. Deep, thin and crispy or hand-tossed crusts. And toppings galore.
What more could a pizza lover ask for? Well, more. And Sunday’s night’s Great Kenosha Pizza Bake-Off delivered, attracting more than 600 hungry people who brought their appetites and enthusiasm to the event held at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.
In its 20th year, the event featured more than 30 pizzas from nine vendors, local and nationwide. This year’s participating pizzerias were Baker Street, Brat Stop, Costco, Jimano’s, Marco’s, Parkway Chateau, Pizza Hut and Toppers.
Mary Sadowski, a Sturtevant resident who has been coming to the bake-off for the last decade, said she sampled pizzas with some unique toppings, including buffalo mac and cheese, tater tots and sausage with a cheese-stuffed crust.
“I come every year because it’s fun and you get to try so many kinds of pizza,” she said.
Adam Walters of Caledonia had never been to the bake-off before. He sampled chicken-bacon-parmesan and a banana-split pizza.
“It actually looks like a banana split, except, it’s on a crust,” he said. “It was good.”
A brat and bell pepper pizza rounded out his plate.
“I tried a little bit of everything,” he said. “I enjoyed them but I think I actually ate too much.”
Brittany Hagopian, of Kenosha, said she favored the Philly cheesesteak pizza over a chicken fajita pizza she sampled.
“I come to this because I love pizza,” said Hagopian, who used to work at Luigi’s Pizza Kitchen, which used to compete in the bake-off.
Amanda Baciankas of Kenosha said she enjoyed not just the food, but the camaraderie the event inspires.
“It’s a great event. I think it’s a good way to get people all in one spot. I don’t think there’s a better way to get people together,” she said.
Major fundraiser
The annual bake-off, a major fundraiser coordinated by the Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club, benefits such programs as the Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year scholarship, along with essay, oratorical and communication scholarships through Optimist International.
It also helps to fund bicycles, four of which will be given away at this weekend's Kenosha Expo and the annual Respect for Law-Local Heroes and Youth Appreciation Luncheon, among others.
According to Optimist Club president Don Kresch, this year’s event aims to raise more than $8,000.
Unseasonably mild weather, with temperatures in the 50s, drew crowds even before the doors opened, Kresch said. A year ago, nasty weather with temperatures in the teens kept people at home, according to organizers.
“Today, we were overwhelmed, but in a good way,” Kresch said. “From what I’ve seen, people are very happy to be here and happy to have the pizzas, with the (50/50) raffle and the baked goods for sale,” he said. “They’ve been having a good time."
Jo’El Pearlman, the event’s chairwoman, said the size of the crowd led organizers to open up an additional section of the banquet hall.
“This year the vendors saw we had even more people, so they doubled down on their pizzas,” she said. “We weren’t going to cut off anyone at the door. It’s our 20th anniversary, so it’s really special for us.”
She said the organization would be donating funds in the name of the participating pizza vendors to a local children’s charity.
