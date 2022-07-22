Milt Dean awarded second quarter hometown hero

Milt Dean, a Kenosha native, was selected as Kenosha Hometown Hero for the second quarter of 2022. The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission honored Dean during the June 20 Common Council meeting.

Dean served in the U.S Army. He earned the rank of E-5 Company Clerk/Personal Specialist, and he was eventually assigned to the 93rd Construction Battalion for deployment to Vietnam. He was stationed there from 1967-1968.

“I hadn’t even thought about it,” Dean said. “That’s what made it so special for me.”

Dean completed basic and advanced training at Fort Knox, in Kentucky and the reported to the 93rd Construction Engineer Battalion at Fort Lewis in Washington where his battalion trained for deployment to Vietnam.

‘Scared like crazy’

When asked if he was scared about going to Vietnam, Dean said he was, “scared like crazy.”

Dean’s battalion traveled to Vietnam by ship, and was at sea for 21 days. He said he suffered sea sickness the entire trip. He said there have not been any cruises for him since.

While he was serving in Vietnam, Dean worked on construction sites building revetments for helicopter protection from mortar attacks. He was also a personnel specialist.

“I worked construction here as a laborer here to pay for college, and then I ended up as a construction engineer at the time,” Dean said.

Dean’s militaryawards include: the 93rd Engineers Soldier of the Month (during his time stationed in Vietnam), the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam TET Offensive Commemorative Medal, the national Defense Service Medal, the Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle Bar, the Army Achievement Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

Dean is involved in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1865, American Legion Post 21, the Navy Club Ship 40 and has placed flags on veterans graves at St. James Cemetery for Memorial Day dedication.

Dean has volunteered as a youth basketball and baseball coach, an intramural instructor at Prairie Lane Elementary School and cheerfully shown up as a Salvation Army bell ringer for over 20 years. He is an active member of the Little Leaguers of Kenosha board of directors.

In addition to his military honors and public service, Dean was also named Kenosha Unified Schools Elementary Teacher of the Year, the Pleasant Prairie Teacher of the Year, the 2019 Kenosha Person of the Year and the 2004 Waart Teacher of the Year. He also received the Community Recognition Spirit Award given by the Greater Kenosha Community Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs Awareness Committee.

“It’s my dedication to children that makes me proud,” Dean said.

Dean also developed an annual Veteran’s Day program at Prairie Lane Elementary School.

Dean said he is honored to receive his award and looks back on his time in service with honor and pride.

“It really was an honor,” Dean said. “This is my hometown so it’s more special because I was born and raised here.”