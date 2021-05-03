Milwaukee man killed in early morning crash in Brighton

A 66-year-old Milwaukee man was killed early Monday morning in a single-car crash in Brighton.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the man was driving south on 312th Avenue (Highway J) when he lost control on a curve approaching 7th Street (Highway BB) and crashed into a wooded area on the west side of 312th Avenue. The sheriff’s department was called to the scene at 2:59 a.m.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the 2011 Dodge Ram pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was extensive damage to the roof and driver’s side of the vehicle.

The name of the man killed is being withheld pending notification of the man’s family.

According to the sheriff’s department the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s department at 262-605-5100.

