 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miss for America shares message of hope at Women and Children's Horizons
View Comments

Miss for America shares message of hope at Women and Children's Horizons

{{featured_button_text}}

When Kenosha appeared in Kassie Perkins’ recent news feeds, the reigning Miss for America from Tennessee saw families in crisis and felt compelled to come and give them some “extra love.”

“Miss for America” is a new offshoot of the corporate-sponsored Mrs. America organization, which is open to married, divorced and widowed contestants.

On Saturday, Perkins made a stop at the Women and Children’s Horizons shelter to deliver a box of books that included stories of inclusion and diversity. She shared her story about growing up with a father who suffered from addition and how education helped propel her beyond her circumstances.

“Through education I found a way out,” Perkins, who earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Tennessee Tech and later a Master’s in Business Administration, told the families there. “Just because at some point in our lives we have been marginalized doesn’t mean we can’t overcome it. When you get to the other side you are going to have such beautiful stories to tell — stories that have grit and toughness.”

Perkins’ literacy platform began 10 years ago when she partnered with Page Ahead, which provides new books and reading activities that empower at-risk children. She has also raised more than $30,000 for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

She has also written a children’s book titled, “Where there is a Will there is a Way,” about caterpillars, butterflies and other animals working together to do positive things.

In addition to literacy awareness, Perkins’ advocates for increased addiction prevention and recovery efforts and works to spread hope for those impacted by addiction. She recently partnered with American Addiction Centers for a special series called Recovery is Relative. In the series, she shares insight from her family’s journey from addiction to recovery.

She has identified three key realizations that allowed her to heal: recognize that addiction is an illness; live in the moment and don’t dwell on yesterday; and forgiveness is about you, too

She wants those who have a parent who suffers from addiction to know that they are not at fault and that change is possible.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawyer defending accused Kenosha shooter resigns from defense fund to avoid 'appearance' of conflicts of interest
Crime & Courts

Lawyer defending accused Kenosha shooter resigns from defense fund to avoid 'appearance' of conflicts of interest

  • Updated

Attorney John Pierce acknowledged in New York court documents earlier this year that he had failed to pay Karish Kapital $4 million for cash advances it had made to Pierce's firm, which also has a much large payment of $65 million looming for another investor. In a Saturday afternoon tweet, Pierce said that claims that his firm was still in debt is "Total fake news."

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Sept. 13

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert