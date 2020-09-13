Miss for America shares message of hope at Women and Children's Horizons

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Kenosha appeared in Kassie Perkins’ recent news feeds, the reigning Miss for America from Tennessee saw families in crisis and felt compelled to come and give them some “extra love.”

“Miss for America” is a new offshoot of the corporate-sponsored Mrs. America organization, which is open to married, divorced and widowed contestants.

On Saturday, Perkins made a stop at the Women and Children’s Horizons shelter to deliver a box of books that included stories of inclusion and diversity. She shared her story about growing up with a father who suffered from addition and how education helped propel her beyond her circumstances.

“Through education I found a way out,” Perkins, who earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Tennessee Tech and later a Master’s in Business Administration, told the families there. “Just because at some point in our lives we have been marginalized doesn’t mean we can’t overcome it. When you get to the other side you are going to have such beautiful stories to tell — stories that have grit and toughness.”

Perkins’ literacy platform began 10 years ago when she partnered with Page Ahead, which provides new books and reading activities that empower at-risk children. She has also raised more than $30,000 for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.