MMQB: Bowe managing Bradford's practice time

Bradford defeated Oak Creek, 35-20, in Week 3 at Oak Creek.

After the SEC playoffs, nobody has made any plans for what the WIAA may do for a state playoff system in Weeks 8 and 9.

"Our goal is still in front of us," Bowe said. "We need to win this conference. We want to win conference. We have no idea what Weeks 8 and 9 are, but now at least we know what Week 6 is. And to play Week 7, we've got to win Week 6.

"So that's our focus. We've got to win Week 6, and then we get to play in the championship Week 7. And then Weeks 8 and 9, we'll see what the WIAA comes up with. But I really think that, for us, we can play with anybody. If we play well, eliminate mistakes, we can play anybody."

Lack of explosion

Conventional football wisdom, and basic statistical logic, says that you must create explosive plays to have an explosive offense.

So it's no secret where the problem lies for Indian Trail in its lackluster 0-3 start. The Hawks have been shutout twice and have scored merely six points in 12 quarters.