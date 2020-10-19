MMQB: Bowe managing Bradford's practice time

Editor's note: Monday Morning Quarterback is a look back at the high school football weekend.
This abbreviated season of limited practice time and ever-fluid schedules has been different for high school football coaches throughout the state.
So Bradford coach Troy Bowe is approaching things differently, too.
With Friday night's 21-0 Southeast Conference shutout of Oak Creek at Bradford Stadium, the Red Devils wrapped up their four-game regular season at 3-1 and have a bye next week before the SEC playoff semifinals in Week 6.
When asked how he'll approach the bye, Bowe — in his third year leading the program — had an interesting answer.
"We've kind of taken a new approach this year as far as trying to be fresh on Friday night," he said. "We don't run sprints at practice anymore, we don't try to run them into the ground."
In fact, Bowe said he's springing for pizza Monday since his team posted a shutout Friday.
"Monday we've got pictures, so we won't do anything but pictures on Monday, and because of the shutout they all get pizza," he said. "So I'll buy pizza Monday, and we'll eat pizza and take pictures and have a good time with a three-game winning streak."
Bradford's most likely playoff semifinal opponent is Oak Creek. If the Knights lose to second-ranked Franklin on Friday, the Red Devils will be the No. 2 seed and will host the third-seeded Knights in Week 6 at Bradford Stadium.
Bradford defeated Oak Creek, 35-20, in Week 3 at Oak Creek.
After the SEC playoffs, nobody has made any plans for what the WIAA may do for a state playoff system in Weeks 8 and 9.
"Our goal is still in front of us," Bowe said. "We need to win this conference. We want to win conference. We have no idea what Weeks 8 and 9 are, but now at least we know what Week 6 is. And to play Week 7, we've got to win Week 6.
"So that's our focus. We've got to win Week 6, and then we get to play in the championship Week 7. And then Weeks 8 and 9, we'll see what the WIAA comes up with. But I really think that, for us, we can play with anybody. If we play well, eliminate mistakes, we can play anybody."
Lack of explosion
Conventional football wisdom, and basic statistical logic, says that you must create explosive plays to have an explosive offense.
So it's no secret where the problem lies for Indian Trail in its lackluster 0-3 start. The Hawks have been shutout twice and have scored merely six points in 12 quarters.
On Friday, their longest play was only 11 yards and they ran just 10 plays overall that gained five or more yards. They had more than twice as many punts (nine) as first downs (four), just 32 more total yards (73) than penalty yards (45) and averaged a meager 1.7 yards per play.
What's especially perplexing is that Indian Trail has three college-level senior prospects at receiver in Clayton Bishop, Kameron Lee and Raymone Jones and a two-year senior starting quarterback in Argjent Ismaili.
It just hasn't resulted in explosive plays, for whatever reasons.
"To create explosives, that's always a good thing to do," Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said. "Granted, we just played the three best defenses in the conference, so give them credit.
"But also, we've got to get better. I think we have the tools to create explosives, we just haven't been able to manufacture them."
Waiting their turn
Every dog has its day, as the old saying goes.
That time is certainly not yet for Christian Life, which fell hard to Brookfield Academy, 47-7, in a Midwest Classic Conference game on Friday at gusty Ameche Field.
“We’re a young team,” CLS coach Jack Decker said of a 29-man roster comprised of 18 underclassmen, including 13 sophomores. “All of our linemen will be back next year. We got a couple of 280-pounders and some bigger kids, bigger than CLS has ever seen.
“We’re still young, the majority of our team being sophomores, so we’re only going to get better.”
For the moment, the Eagles will simply focus on getting better in the here and now as they continue to adjust to the varsity level after returning to it just last season.
“We’re gonna go back and just continue to get better,” said Decker, whose team next heads back to Jackson to face Living Word Lutheran in a rematch of an Oct. 10 road game that CLS won, 40-19.
Kenosha News correspondent Paul Spicuzza contributed to this report.
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Shore FB 1
Shore FB 2
Shore FB 3
Shore FB 4
Shore FB 5
Shore FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 1
Cent-Wilm FB 2
Cent-Wilm FB 4
Cent-Wilm FB 3
Cent-Wilm FB 5
Cent-Wilm FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 7
Cent-Wilm FB 8
Cent-Wilm FB 9
Cent-Wilm FB 10
Cent-Wilm FB 11
Cent-Wilm FB 12
Cent-Wilm FB 13
Cent-Wilm FB 14
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!