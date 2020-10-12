MMQB: Bradford set for another rivalry week

Editor's note: Monday Morning Quarterback is a look back at the high school football weekend.
OAK CREEK — It's rivalry week.
Again.
In this shortened Southeast Conference football season, a lot of county rivalry games will be crammed into a short amount of time. Since there are only five SEC teams playing this season and three are from Kenosha County, that means two of Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail's four regular-season games will be against each other.
And there could be more county vs. county matchups in Weeks 6 and 7 during the scheduled Southeast Conference playoffs.
Which is all probably just fine for the players involved.
After the Red Devils made a big statement Friday night with a 35-20 SEC win at Oak Creek, Bradford coach Troy Bowe said he's already turned the page to a Week 4 showdown against Indian Trail at Bradford Stadium. It'll be Bradford's second county rivalry game in three weeks following a Week 2 win over Tremper at Ameche Field.
The Hawks are coming off a bye, the second week in a row the Red Devils will play a team coming off its bye, and are looking to turn their season around after an 0-2 start in which they've scored just six total points.
"They're a super talented team," Bowe said of Indian Trail. "They're going to be champing at the bit, because they're 0-2, and they're way more talented than that. Another team that's had two weeks to prepare for us.
"But I think we got healthier (Friday) night. We held some kids out that hopefully we'll get back next week. We'll be ready. It's at home, and those kids are all friends. It should be a great game."
It will be Bradford's last SEC regular-season game before its Week 5 bye. The Red Devils (2-1) are a game behind Franklin (3-0) atop the SEC standings. The Sabers have a bye this week.
With two weeks left in the regular season, Oak Creek is in third place at 1-1, while Tremper and Indian Trail are tied for fourth at 0-2.
The Knights host the Trojans on Friday.
It pays to study
Friday's game clearly turned late in the second quarter when Bradford returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to take the lead for good.
And it came via some astute film study.
The Knights held a 13-9 lead and were poised to go into halftime ahead, but Bowe used his timeouts and forced Oak Creek to kick on fourth-and-9 from its 21-yard line.
Freshman quarterback Cade Palkowski, who also does the Knights' punting, had the strong wind at his back, but Bowe wasn't interested in setting up a return.
"(I) kind of actually was watching film (Thursday) night, because the only time they'd shown punt this year was a quarterback punt against ITA (in Week 1)," Bowe said. "So I went back, kind of what I always do, (and) watched last year (on Thursday) night. They went (with) that spread-out punt with their regular punt formation, and we actually worked on it (Friday).
"I thought we could get one, and I told the kids, 'Here's the perfect time.' There was, what, 20 seconds left in the half? If we get a roughing (the kicker) there, so what? Nothing's going to happen, so I told them, 'We're going to go after it.'"
Indeed, the Red Devils burst through the line, and senior linebacker Jaree Jones stuffed the ball right off Palkowski's foot, picked up the friendly bounce at the 5-yard line and scored easily to give Bradford a sudden 16-13 halftime lead.
"That was a huge momentum swing to give us the lead at halftime, and then our defense pretty much dominated the rest of the game," Bowe said.
Washington a force
One of the players central to that defensive performance was senior defensive end Cartavon Washington, who seemingly lived in Oak Creek's backfield the entire second half.
Unofficially, Washington had two sacks, two tackles for loss and got his hands on a screen pass that he would've easily returned for a touchdown had he been able to secure the interception.
"He just plays hard," Bowe said. "He just plays with a ton of energy and flies around all over the place. When we get a lead and we get ahead of people, we like to throw him in there and tell him, 'Just go. Just create havoc.'"
Junior linebacker Mylon Smith also recovered a fumble and had a sack during a second half in which Bradford limited Oak Creek to 27 total yards.
Seeking an identity
One peculiar side effect of creating so many points — the Red Devils had a safety and returned an interception for a touchdown in addition to the blocked punt — on defense and special teams is that it can limit your offensive plays and create a disjointed performance on that side of the ball.
Credit goes to Oak Creek's stout defense, but Bradford's offense clearly struggled to get into a rhythm Friday night, despite the Red Devils' high point total.
Junior quarterback Nate Olson had a solid night, completing 9-of-20 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Quinton Henry caught a 30-yard touchdown pass as part of his four catches for 70 yards, sophomore running back Keany Parks put the game away with a 57-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter and the Red Devils didn't turn the ball over or even fumble once.
Still, there were too many negative plays.
"We've got to figure out our identity on offense," Bowe said. "We've got to have an identity, and this is who we are, and stick to it. We're still a little, maybe, all over the place."
They did get what they wanted on Parks' long touchdown, as Bradford went jumbo with senior Brock Lampe and junior Nate Barker IV lining up as twin fullbacks. They cleared the path for Parks, who then turned on his speed and raced untouched to the end zone.
"I said, 'Hey, if we go heavy and get (Parks) back there behind those two fullbacks — or big back, I'm not going to call them fullbacks, because they get plenty of carries, too — he's going to pop one,'" Bowe said. "We give him enough chances, he's going to pop one. And that's kind of what put it away."
Class of the conference
Everyone in the SEC has looked up to Franklin for a while now, and Tremper first-year head coach Colin Zalokar certainly gave the Sabers their due after they blew out the Trojans, 50-0, on Friday at Ameche Field.
Franklin has now won 34 straight against county opponents, going back to 2011.
Under head coach Louis Brown, the Sabers (3-0) feature an electrifying offense led by junior signal-caller Myles Burkett, halfbacks Tanner Rivard and Terrance Shelton, receivers Dyson Klubertanz, Reese Osgood and Keaton Arendt and tight end Marko Rajkovic.
Some programs, like Bradford and Indian Trail, have recently made major inroads in at least closing the gap with Franklin, while others are much further away.
“They’re a very good team and they’re very well-coached,” said Zalokar, whose squad fell to 0-2 in the shortened four-game regular season. “They’re disciplined. They’re the class of this conference for a lot of reasons.”
One of those is Burkett, a touted NCAA Division I prospect who completed 21-of-32 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns against the Trojans. He was lifted with 5 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the game and the clock running and now has completed 60-of-89 passes this season for 851 yards and seven TDs.
“He’s a playmaking athlete,” Zalokar said. “That’s the first thing that pops out. Not only does he do a good job executing their offense and understanding their schemes, but when you bring that level of athleticism to that position, I think that makes him a sure-fire dual threat.
"He’s a very good quarterback.”
One more
The Week 3 county schedule is not over yet.
In a rare mid-week matchup, Central hosts county rival Wilmot at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Paddock Lake in a Southern Lakes Conference game.
The Panthers have not played yet this season. Due to a COVID-19 scare at the school a day before the Panthers were set to play their season opener on Sept. 25 against Union Grove, Wilmot suspended all athletic activities.
The Wilmot-Central Week 3 game was scheduled for Friday but was moved to Tuesday. As a result, the Panthers and Falcons have both moved their Week 4 games to Saturday to get an extra day off, Wilmot against Delavan-Darien at Frank Bucci Field and Central against Union Grove in Paddock Lake.
The Falcons are have scored 41 points in each game during their 1-1 start.
Kenosha News correspondent Paul Spicuzza contributed to this report.
