MMQB: Central getting help from the hardwood

They came through in a big way during Friday’s watershed victory, as Simmons rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, Rose — an inviting target at 6-foot-4 — snagged seven passes for 146 yards and a score and Garth made a key downfield block on Simmons’ 59-yard scoring run that kicked off Central’s 20-point third quarter.

Rose, who competed on the court this summer with the highly regarded Wisconsin Playground 16U team, was ranked No. 5 in the Class of 2022 for basketball in the latest WisSports.net player rankings. Garth was ranked among the “Other Top Juniors.”

But in addition to their athletic talent, Franz loves the attitude the basketball players bring to his football program.

“The athleticism is definitely there, don’t get me wrong, but the best thing about it is their competitive spirit and nature,” he said. “They expect to win. They come out to practice and they are all business, all day. And they’re selfless.

“All credit to the basketball coach. I’m new at Central, so I’m still getting to know everybody, but he runs an amazing program because of how these guys act in terms of being teammates, being selfless, the whole nine.