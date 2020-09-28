MMQB: Central getting help from the hardwood

Monday Morning Quarterback is a weekly look back at the high school football weekend.
Under the guidance of head coach James Hyllberg, the Central boys basketball team has developed into one of the area’s top programs in recent years.
First-year Central head football coach Jared Franz was certainly thankful for it after Friday night’s 41-39 Southern Lakes Conference win at Lake Geneva Badger in Franz’s head coaching debut, the Falcons’ first victory over the Badgers since 2006.
The boys basketball team reached the WIAA Division-2 sectionals three straight years from 2017-19 — including a run to the state semifinals in 2017-18 — and though the sophomore-laden Falcons didn’t reach sectionals in 2019-20, they still won a share of the Southern Lakes Conference title.
All that talent has moved from the hardwood to the turf this fall, as six members of Central’s varsity basketball team from 2019-20 are playing football this season in junior receiver/defensive back Kenny Garth, junior running back/defensive back Devin Griffin, senior receiver/defensive back Connor Grinde, senior tight end/defensive back Corey Hinze, senior receiver/defensive back Jack Rose and junior running back Jakob Simmons.
“These basketball guys have been so amazing for us,” Franz said.
They came through in a big way during Friday’s watershed victory, as Simmons rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, Rose — an inviting target at 6-foot-4 — snagged seven passes for 146 yards and a score and Garth made a key downfield block on Simmons’ 59-yard scoring run that kicked off Central’s 20-point third quarter.
Rose, who competed on the court this summer with the highly regarded Wisconsin Playground 16U team, was ranked No. 5 in the Class of 2022 for basketball in the latest WisSports.net player rankings. Garth was ranked among the “Other Top Juniors.”
But in addition to their athletic talent, Franz loves the attitude the basketball players bring to his football program.
“The athleticism is definitely there, don’t get me wrong, but the best thing about it is their competitive spirit and nature,” he said. “They expect to win. They come out to practice and they are all business, all day. And they’re selfless.
“All credit to the basketball coach. I’m new at Central, so I’m still getting to know everybody, but he runs an amazing program because of how these guys act in terms of being teammates, being selfless, the whole nine.
“It’s been an absolute lift, and I hope some of our football guys start to play other sports. Because I think the best programs in the state have three-sport athletes, and we’re so happy to have them on the field. Not just for the athleticism, but for their leadership and competitive spirit.”
Watch your diet
A dozen or more Bradford players were felled by cramps in the second half of Friday’s 24-21 Southeast Conference loss to perennial state heavyweight Franklin at Bradford Stadium, with trainers certainly among the hardest-working personnel on hand.
“It’s 70 degrees out,” Bradford coach Troy Bowe said, without a trace of exaggeration, “and our kids don’t eat very well. To be perfectly honest, our kids don’t eat right, and it’s hot and we’ve got a lot of kids playing a lot of snaps ... both ways.”
Even at the end of the night, it felt far more like the southeastern U.S. than southeastern Wisconsin.
“I told ‘em to load up on pickle juice,” a clearly frustrated Bowe said moments after Bradford’s final foray ended in an atypical series of miscues, “but they didn’t. We’ll see what we can do about that the next week. After all, it’s only three weeks in (since preseason practice began).”
The streak continues
When Indian Trail plays at Franklin on Friday night, it’ll be yet another chance for a Kenosha County team to defeat the Sabers.
Though there have been some close calls, including Friday’s game at Bradford, Franklin has now won 32 straight games against county opponents.
Whoever finally beats the Sabers will also pick up a positive omen.
The last county team to defeat Franklin was Bradford’s 2011 squad, which went on to win an undefeated WIAA Division-1 state title.
Connell a force
Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman took aside senior linebacker Dylan Connell, one of his team captains, after Friday’s 13-0 SEC loss to Oak Creek at Jaskwhich Stadium to deliver a simple message.
“I told him to keep playing his tail off,” Hoffman said.
Indeed, in what was a disheartening performance for the Hawks’ offense, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Connell led a strong defensive effort that kept Indian Trail in the game.
Connell made eight tackles for the Hawks, six of them solo. On Oak Creek’s drive to open the second half, Connell laid a hit on running back Danny McNeive that reverberated across the field and had two other stops on the drive that helped force a punt.
Junior defensive lineman Tyrail Beverly, a talented 5-10, 205-pound transfer from Georgia, also had a strong game for Indian Trail with a team-leading nine tackles, seven solo.
QB switch
What made Oak Creek’s shutout win more impressive was that the Knights have dealt with sudden upheaval at the sport’s most important position.
Senior Jasin Sinani, the team’s incumbent starting quarterback, informed the team he wasn’t going to play football this season on the first day of camp because he received a basketball scholarship from NCAA Division I UW-Milwaukee.
Oak Creek turned to freshman Cade Palkowski, who managed the game well with 99 rushing yards and a touchdown, 57 passing yards and no turnovers.
After the game, Oak Creak coach Joel Paar said he was totally supportive of Sinani’s decision to leave the football program.
“He came in the first day of camp and told me he couldn’t play, and he was crying,” Paar said. “I love the kid. I’m excited for him. There’s no bitterness. We want him to do what he can do.”
Through the fence
The scene around Jaskwhich Stadium resembled an old black-and-white photo in which youngsters jockeyed for position to view baseball games from outside the ballpark by peeking through holes in the fence.
With fans not allowed to enter the bleachers, supporters set up chairs outside the chain-link fence surrounding Jaskwhich.
A faithful group perched themselves beyond the south end zone right along 60th Street, and at one point the official had to stop the game and ask the public address announcer to request a cease-fire from a patron who was apparently blowing a whistle.
Opener for Trojans
With just five teams participating in the SEC this season, the regular-season schedule for each team consists of four games plus a bye week.
Tremper drew the bye in Week 1 and will open its first season under new head coach Colin Zalokar when it renews the crosstown rivalry with Bradford on Friday at Ameche Field.
See this week’s News for a Tremper season preview.
Kenosha News correspondent Paul Spicuzza contributed to this report.
