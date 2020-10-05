MMQB: Literally, one week at a time

“All those guys out there are really athletic guys that I think are going to give certain teams fits, when you can put four guys (including sophomore Deszmund White) out there that are that athletic. Chamberlain was the one who put up the stats tonight, but I’ve really got faith in all those guys.”

Two-way Lampe

Bradford’s best runner this season has been senior Brock Lampe, who also happens to be one of the best linebackers in the state.

No surprise there, considering Bowe said Lampe is the type of athlete who’d probably be the Red Devils’ best player at any position.

Lampe led the team with 69 yards on nine carries in Week 1 and was again the team leader in Week 2 with 81 yards on 10 carries.

Bowe would love to use Lampe all the time on offense, but he has to balance the load he places on his senior star with the demanding middle linebacker spot.

Typical of a player, though, Lampe doesn’t want the coaches to limit his carries.