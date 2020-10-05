MMQB: Literally, one week at a time

Editor’s note: Monday Morning Quarterback is a look back at the high school football weekend.
When high school football coaches say “one week at a time,” most listeners tend to roll their eyes at the tired cliche.
This season, though, that phrase actually means a lot.
Nobody really has an idea when or how this high school football season will end or what type of playoff system, if any, the WIAA will implement. Literally, all any team can do is try to make it through one week at a time, because just playing is an accomplishment right now.
After his team’s 30-13 Southeast Conference victory over Tremper at Ameche Field on Friday night, Bradford coach Troy Bowe talked about that mentality. Bowe said that after the Red Devils’ Week 1 loss to Franklin, he and Franklin coach Louis Brown had a quick talk about the future.
The five-team SEC schedule encompasses four regular-season games from Weeks 1 through 5, followed by a two-week conference playoff in Weeks 6 and 7.
After that, who knows?
“Coach Brown at Franklin and I talked that, hey, maybe by Week 7, Week, 8, they let us play out of conference,” Bowe said. “Who knows? One of us in this league is going to get in whatever kind of mini WIAA playoff they have. One of us is.
“Who knows who that’s going to be? There’s a lot of teams that can win that. It’s interesting. We just try to get better each week at a time.”
Here are some more notes from Friday’s 60th edition of the Bradford-Tremper rivalry, as the Red Devils pulled within 35-24-1 in the all-time series with their sixth straight win:
Trojans impress
The first game of Colin Zalokar’s head coaching era at Tremper didn’t end with a victory, but there was a lot to like if you’re a south-side supporter.
The Trojans’ defense, in particular, proved it meant business on Bradford’s first two drives of the game.
On the night’s opening possession, the Red Devils moved 53 yards in eight plays to a first-and-goal at Tremper’s 9-yard line. But the Trojans stiffened there, and senior defensive back Michael Dinaso provided blanket coverage on a fourth-and-goal pass that fell incomplete for a turnover on downs.
On Tremper’s ensuing possession, Bradford senior defensive end Cartavon Washington came up with a strip-sack, and junior defensive lineman Jordan Rudden recovered to set the Red Devils up at the Tremper 32.
Bur four plays later, on fourth-and-3 from the 25, Dinaso came up to fill the gap and stuff junior running back Nate Barker IV a yard shy of the first down.
Those were just two possessions, but they opened some eyes for a program that’s trying to turn things around after going 11-35 over the last five seasons.
Bowe was impressed.
“Their kids played hard, which is a credit to Colin,” he said. “Those kids played hard, especially in the first half, and hung in there. ... They certainly didn’t fold. They can do way better. They’re going to be a good team.”
Red-zone issues
The flip side of those two early drives was Bradford’s early-season red-zone struggles.
Support Local Journalism
That issue likely cost the Red Devils a big win in their 24-21 Week 1 loss to second-ranked Franklin, and Friday night was another struggle in that department.
In the first half, Bradford had the ball inside the Tremper 35 four times, including inside the 15 three times and inside the 10 twice.
The Red Devils scored six points on a pair of Erick Villalobos field goals.
“We’ve got to convert those,” Bowe said. “That was a bugaboo, if you will, last week (against the Sabers). We worked on it all week, and we didn’t get any better.”
At least Bradford has the strong-legged Villalobos, who booted left-footed field goals of 25 and 27 yards and missed another from 41 that had plenty of distance but missed wide. He also had a 40-yard punt that the Red Devils downed at the 1, which led to a safety.
Bowe is thrilled to have Villalobos, a captain of the boys soccer team.
“Erick’s awesome,” Bowe said. “Such a great kid. We had his brother last year, and Erick said ... ‘I want to kick next year.’ ... We were all gone the whole second half of spring (because of COVID) and this summer, and he sent me a text and said, ‘Coach, I’m still kicking, right?’ I’m like, ‘Absolutely, Erick, you’re still kicking.’”
Receiving threats
Zalokar was excited about his receiving corps prior to the season, and Friday proved why.
Senior Preston Chamberlain, a basketball player who didn’t play football last season, was sensational, catching 13 passes for 136 yards, including fourth-quarter touchdowns of seven and 22 yards.
But Zalokar also pointed out the contributions of speedy senior Tyler Santi (three catches, 39 yards) and the blocking work of senior Jake Korbakes, who also caught three passes for 35 yards.
It all adds up to a nice set of targets for senior quarterback Ryan McGonegle.
“I’m excited about all of those receivers that we’ve got,” Zalokar said. “Tyler Santi played a great game. Korbakes didn’t put up the stats, but he was out there blocking his butt off and doing a good job, too.
“All those guys out there are really athletic guys that I think are going to give certain teams fits, when you can put four guys (including sophomore Deszmund White) out there that are that athletic. Chamberlain was the one who put up the stats tonight, but I’ve really got faith in all those guys.”
Two-way Lampe
Bradford’s best runner this season has been senior Brock Lampe, who also happens to be one of the best linebackers in the state.
No surprise there, considering Bowe said Lampe is the type of athlete who’d probably be the Red Devils’ best player at any position.
Lampe led the team with 69 yards on nine carries in Week 1 and was again the team leader in Week 2 with 81 yards on 10 carries.
Bowe would love to use Lampe all the time on offense, but he has to balance the load he places on his senior star with the demanding middle linebacker spot.
Typical of a player, though, Lampe doesn’t want the coaches to limit his carries.
“We do. He doesn’t,” Bowe said. “He doesn’t want to. We’re trying to. That’s what’s unfortunate about it, because we tried to get him out at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and then we turn it over and they score. We turn it over again and they score, and it’s 23-13, and it’s like, ‘OK, you’ve got to go back.’ The plan was he was only going to play defense the fourth quarter once it got to 23-0.
“We’ve got to watch how many touches he has, but he’s never going to come out unless we make him. He’ll tell you right now that he’ll play every snap the whole game.”
Said Lampe: “It’s fun. I like lead blocking, too. I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help us win, so if that means me going both ways, I’ll go both ways.”
