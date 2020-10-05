MMQB: More from Week 2 of high school football

Editor’s note: Monday Morning Quarterback is a look back at the high school football weekend.
In addition to the 60th edition of the Bradford-Tremper rivalry, Week 2 of county high school football featured a big win for Shoreland Lutheran, another tough night for Indian Trail’s offense and an idle week due to COVID-19 for both Wilmot and St. Joseph.
Here’s a look at the weekend:
Sputtering Hawks
Fits and starts.
That aptly described Indian Trail’s offense through the first nearly 94 minutes of the truncated season.
Well, mostly fits.
After being whitewashed by Oak Creek 13-0 at Jaskwhich Stadium in Week 1, the Hawks were on the brink of being blanked again Friday by Southeast Conference juggernaut Franklin — ranked No. 2 in both the Division-1 state coaches and AP Large Division state polls — at Sullivan Stadium in Franklin amidst a flurry of drops, penalties, special teams gaffes and sacks.
But a flicker of what Indian Trail expected this season finally arrived, if only for a fleeting moment.
Senior quarterback Argjent Ismaili (9-of-19, 139 yards) dropped back from his own 13-yard line with just 2 minutes, 21 seconds remaining and hit senior classmate Raymone Jones (two catches, 99 yards) in stride just over midfield. The talented wideout did the rest, taking it another 48 yards on an electrifying 87-yard pass-and-run play.
At the very least, it infused some life into the Indian Trail sideline.
Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman, in his fourth year leading the Hawks, certainly hopes that it won’t be the team’s last lightning bolt this year.
“It’s good to get a connection on that,” said Hoffman, whose team has a bye this week to retool some things. “It was good to finally get some points on the board. It’s something that we’ve been struggling to do. It’s always good to score touchdowns.”
Support Local Journalism
Gaudy numbers for Pacers
Shoreland Lutheran turned things around about 180 degrees from Week 1 to Week 2.
After suffering a 47-0 home loss to a strong Greendale Martin Luther squad in Week 1, the Pacers went up to St. Francis on Friday night and whipped the Mariners, 49-14, in an impressive Metro Classic Conference performance.
Shoreland mustered just 26 total yards against Martin Luther, including minus-9 rushing, but on Friday accumulated 411 total yards, including 218 on the ground.
The Pacers averaged a gaudy 10.8 yards per play, led by senior quarterback Sawyer Smith’s 193 through the air — 129 of those to senior receiver Konnor Hill — and a combined 165 rushing yards from juniors Nolan Cipov and Jared Babiak.
Wilmot-Central on a Tuesday
This season has and will continue to feature odd scheduling quirks.
One of those is now the annual Southern Lakes Conference game between county rivals Wilmot and Central.
The Panthers were idle for a second straight week Friday due to a COVID scare that had the school’s students going virtual and postponed athletic competition. Central, meanwhile, lost a 46-41 SLC thriller at Elkhorn on Friday.
The Panthers and Falcons were scheduled to play each other this Friday night at Central, but that game is now scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13, still in Paddock Lake.
Wilmot is then scheduled to play a Week 4 game against Delavan-Darien at Frank Bucci Field on Saturday, Oct. 17, while Central’s scheduled Week 4 game at home against Union Grove has been moved from Friday, Oct. 16, to Saturday, Oct. 17.
St. Joseph idle
The Lancers’ scheduled Week 2 game at Brookfield Central was cancelled due to a COVID scare at Brookfield Central.
There is no make-up date listed on St. Joseph’s athletic calendar.
The Lancers will take their 1-0 record then into Week 3, in which they’re scheduled to host Racine Lutheran in a Midwest Classic Conference game on Friday night at Central.
