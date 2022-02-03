Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics announced

Two COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics are planned in the week ahead. The clinics, sponsored by Kenosha County Public Health and other partners, will offer $25 Visa gift cards as incentives for those who receive a vaccine dose.

Both clinics will offer first and second doses of the vaccines to all people age 5 and older. Booster doses will be available for those 12 and older. (Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.) Gift cards will be distributed while supplies last.

Walk-ins are welcome at both mobile clinics — no appointments are needed, and clinic clients do not need to be a member of the churches hosting the events.

The clinics will be held at the following times and locations:

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2 to 3 p.m., at New Brighter Day Baptist Church, 1225 25th Ave., Kenosha.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave., Kenosha.

All three versions of the vaccine will be available — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — although Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized for distribution to those younger than 18.

People are welcome to come to be vaccinated, and/or to talk with health professionals about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines. Those who have already received a first or second dose of the vaccine are asked to bring their vaccination card, if possible, although this is not required.

The clinics are being conducted in a continuing partnership between the host organizations, Kenosha County Public Health, and the Health Equity Task Force.

“Being a part of the Health Equity Task Force has been a really special experience, in that we’re able to get life-saving vaccines directly out into our communities, in our churches, grocery stores, and barbershops,” said Brandon Morris, a task force member. “Partnering with our churches in this work has been instrumental.

Morris added the churches involved in the mobile vaccine effort are playing “an important role in helping the community gain greater trust for the COVID vaccines.”

ELCA Outreach Center Executive Director Karl Erickson said his organization is excited to host the clinic, which is open to all in the community.

“Many of the folks who visit the Outreach Center are not able to obtain the vaccines at locations elsewhere in the city,” Erickson said. “This clinic is critical to the well-being of those in the neighborhood. We are grateful to Kenosha County Public Health for its willingness to come to where the people are for the vaccine clinics.”

More information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including links to vaccine and testing providers in the community, is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

