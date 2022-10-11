Modern Apothecary announces purchase of new location, plans to move by spring

Modern Apothecary, an independently owned pharmacy in Downtown Kenosha, announced on social media that owner Erin Merritt had purchased 5700 6th Ave., with plans to move the business into the new location early spring next year.

For the time being, Merritt said their current location at 4924 7th Ave. will continue to operate, as extensive renovations are needed on the new building before they can begin moving.

“We’re looking forward to the larger space, we need more room,” Merritt said. “We have boxes everywhere.”

Merritt said the move was years in the making, as her business had began to outgrow the old building. The new store will take up about 5,500 square feet on the first floor of the former F.W. Woolworth Co. store, more than double the space in her current building. Merritt said the additional space will allow them to expand their services in ways impossible in their smaller space.

Merritt plans to make extensive renovations to the Woolworth’s building, much like she did with her current location, the 120-year-old former location of the Hermann Drug Store, which had been vacant for years prior to Modern Apothecary’s opening in 2014.

“We want to keep some of the feel we have with the pharmacy right now,” Merritt said.

Her work was so successful, the building won the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. top revitalization award in the over $7,500 category at the Wisconsin State Main Street awards ceremony in 2015.

Kevin Ervin, member of the Downtown Kenosha Business Improvement District, he owns Franks Diner, 508 58th St. He said was looking forward to Modern Apothecary’s move, especially as it would finally bring a permanent store to a location that has seen a number of businesses over the past decade. He praised Merritt's work on the Hermann store and said he looked forward to what she would do with the new location.

“There’s so much love put into that building, it looks so cool, I hope she does something cool with the building she just got,” Ervin said. “I’m sure her neighbors will be sad to see her go.”

Although there’s plenty of work ahead, Merritt was glad to be taking this first major step.

“Honestly, it feels really good to know we have a long term location,” Merritt said. “We’re excited, we’ll keep everyone updated.”

Merritt said they’d been looking for a new location since fall of 2019. However, troubles finding a good location in the area and the pandemic effectively halted their efforts.

“COVID sort of threw a wrench in our plans,” Merritt said. “We were so busy it wasn’t very high on our priority list at the time.”

Built in the late 1950s, the former Woolworth’s building sits just across from S J Crystal Men’s Shop. The building was later renovated with additional glass windows for the U.S. Census Bureau.