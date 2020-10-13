Modern Apothecary to offer COVID-19 testing

A new, drive-thru COVID-19 testing opportunity is coming to Kenosha County beginning Thursday, and it’s being offered by locally owned, independent pharmacy Modern Apothecary.
Modern Apothecary will offer testing each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through Nov. 15. The testing site will be the parking lot south of the Simmons Island Beach House, 5001 Fourth Ave. There is no charge for this testing.
Testing hours will be 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. An appointment and pre-registration are strongly encouraged, with appointment times available at https://modernapothecary.10to8.com and registration available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Anyone age 5 and older who lives or works in Wisconsin can get tested. Results are expected within five to seven days.
Modern Apothecary is participating in the COVID-19 Testing Pilot Program through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The program features direct CARES Act funding to local and tribal health departments or health care providers licensed by the State of Wisconsin to increase access to COVID-19 testing consistent with the local health department testing strategy.
“We are excited to offer greater access to testing in Kenosha,” said Modern Apothecary owner and pharmacist Dr. Erin Merritt. “As a member of this community, I want to see Kenosha make the healthiest choices possible. I live here. My friends and family live here. My children attend Kenosha Unified Schools. Hopefully, by increasing the number of days, times and locations available for testing, residents will be able to make safe and informed choices for themselves and their families.”
This additional site makes drive-thru testing available in Kenosha County six days a week, in addition to the referral-based testing offered by the local hospital systems and the Kenosha Community Health Center, said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit.
Also beginning this week and continuing into December, the Wisconsin National Guard will conduct free testing each Monday at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, and each Friday at the Kenosha County Center at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol. Testing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both of these days; no appointment is needed, but advance registration is encouraged at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
“Thanks to these efforts by our public and private partners, if you’re looking for COVID-19 testing in Kenosha County, you can now find it nearly every day,” Freiheit said.
Freiheit said those who are feeling symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider for guidance. She also stressed that those who have been in close contact with a positive case and/or have any symptoms — even if mild — should quarantine at home until they receive their test results.
“We have had a high number of people who returned to work after getting tested and later receive a positive result,” Freiheit said. “Because we then know they were working while infectious, we have to quarantine many more close contacts.”
For a full, frequently updated list of COVID-19 testing opportunities in and around Kenosha County, please visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locaitons.
More information about the virus, including local statistics and links to resources, is available on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub website, at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.
