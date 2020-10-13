Modern Apothecary to offer COVID-19 testing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This additional site makes drive-thru testing available in Kenosha County six days a week, in addition to the referral-based testing offered by the local hospital systems and the Kenosha Community Health Center, said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit.

Also beginning this week and continuing into December, the Wisconsin National Guard will conduct free testing each Monday at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, and each Friday at the Kenosha County Center at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol. Testing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both of these days; no appointment is needed, but advance registration is encouraged at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

“Thanks to these efforts by our public and private partners, if you’re looking for COVID-19 testing in Kenosha County, you can now find it nearly every day,” Freiheit said.

Freiheit said those who are feeling symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider for guidance. She also stressed that those who have been in close contact with a positive case and/or have any symptoms — even if mild — should quarantine at home until they receive their test results.