More National Guard on the way; outside law enforcement assisting

The number of Wisconsin National Guard troops in Kenosha County will increase, Executive Jim Kreuser and Mayor John Antaramian announced Tuesday under a commitment they obtained from Gov. Tony Evers.
Kreuser and Antaramian requested additional guard assistance after a second night of rioting, looting and arson in the city on Monday.
These additional troops will supplement the 125 guard troops who were deployed to Kenosha on Monday.
Additionally, more than 100 law enforcement officers from other communities in Wisconsin are continuing to assist in local efforts to quell violence and destruction in the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday.
“It is clear to us that this is no longer just a demonstration in reaction to Sunday’s tragic events,” said Kreuser. “A destructive element is coming in from outside our community to fuel destruction and chaos, to loot and to destroy. We absolutely want to know the truth about what happened with Jacob Blake, but we have to let the investigatory process work. Destroying our city will not make that process go any faster.”
The mayor echoed Kreuser’s comments.
“The actions the last two nights by the criminal element have shown this is no longer about protesting of the officer-involved shooting,” Antaramian said. “There is a process to investigating the shooting. We have to allow that process to take place. The destruction of our city does nothing to assist with the investigation.”
The mayor and the county executive called on local residents not to add to the outside forces who have caused significant destruction to the Downtown and Uptown areas and other neighborhoods.
“People who are destroying property and stealing need to be arrested and jailed,” Kreuser said.
Antaramian said the city and county "will continue to work with local, state and federal law enforcement in holding those criminals who are destroying our city responsible.”
They have been in contact with the office of Congressman Bryan Steil in an effort to secure federal resources.
