More National Guard on the way; outside law enforcement assisting

The number of Wisconsin National Guard troops in Kenosha County will increase, Executive Jim Kreuser and Mayor John Antaramian announced Tuesday under a commitment they obtained from Gov. Tony Evers.

Kreuser and Antaramian requested additional guard assistance after a second night of rioting, looting and arson in the city on Monday.

These additional troops will supplement the 125 guard troops who were deployed to Kenosha on Monday.

Additionally, more than 100 law enforcement officers from other communities in Wisconsin are continuing to assist in local efforts to quell violence and destruction in the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday.

“It is clear to us that this is no longer just a demonstration in reaction to Sunday’s tragic events,” said Kreuser. “A destructive element is coming in from outside our community to fuel destruction and chaos, to loot and to destroy. We absolutely want to know the truth about what happened with Jacob Blake, but we have to let the investigatory process work. Destroying our city will not make that process go any faster.”

The mayor echoed Kreuser’s comments.