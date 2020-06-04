More people without symptoms testing positive for COVID-19 in Kenosha County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Just as a new testing site opened in Kenosha, the county reported that 26% of residents testing positive for COVID-19 are showing no symptoms.

The increase, from 12% asymptomatic, is possibly due to the increasing availability of testing, said Jen Freiheit, the county’s health officer.

“We expect this number to rise as more testing happens,” Freiheit said, adding that sites at Tremper High School and Westosha Central High School are open through Saturday for Wisconsin residents with no appointment needed.

She said it is a troubling increase given it means more people “are asymptomatic and don’t know they are shedding the virus.”

Of the total positive cases, Freiheit said, 20% have had chills, 30% headaches.38% fever and 51% a cough.

The free, drive-through sites at the high schools, staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The National Guard reported that a total of 450 specimens were collected at the WCHS testing site this week.

Freiheit said the county is testing an average of 119 people per day and has now tested 53.7 of every 1,000 residents..