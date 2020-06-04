More people without symptoms testing positive for COVID-19 in Kenosha County

Just as a new testing site opened in Kenosha, the county reported that 26% of residents testing positive for COVID-19 are showing no symptoms.
The increase, from 12% asymptomatic, is possibly due to the increasing availability of testing, said Jen Freiheit, the county’s health officer.
“We expect this number to rise as more testing happens,” Freiheit said, adding that sites at Tremper High School and Westosha Central High School are open through Saturday for Wisconsin residents with no appointment needed.
She said it is a troubling increase given it means more people “are asymptomatic and don’t know they are shedding the virus.”
Of the total positive cases, Freiheit said, 20% have had chills, 30% headaches.38% fever and 51% a cough.
The free, drive-through sites at the high schools, staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The National Guard reported that a total of 450 specimens were collected at the WCHS testing site this week.
Freiheit said the county is testing an average of 119 people per day and has now tested 53.7 of every 1,000 residents..
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County was at 1,256, up 19 from 1,237 the day before.
There were three more deaths reported in the county, bring the total to 34. The new deaths were that of a 66-year-old male, a 90-year-old female and a 93-year-old female.
A total of 8,684 people in Kenosha County have tested negative.
Statewide, the number of positive tests increased by 492 as of 2 p.m. Thursday, to a total of 19,892. The total number of deaths increased by 10 to 626 statewide. A total of 291,367 people have tested negative statewide.
Both the county and the state report 65% of the total number of positive cases are considered to be recovered.
While projection models initially pegged Wednesday of this week as Kenosha County’s peak, Freiheit said that model was based on factors such as the Stay- at-Home Order remaining in effect. She said it will “be hard to say when the county has hit its peak.”
She said data collected over the next two weeks will be critical to determining if “we moved the needle.”
