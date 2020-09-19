More than 20,000 ballots sent out Thursday

A total of 26,448 absentee ballots for the November 3 General Election were prepared and mailed out Thursday by Kenosha County municipal clerks, with the help of volunteers.
“The big push Thursday was to get in the mail all of the absentee ballots to those with requests already on file, and to those serving in the military and overseas,” Kenosha County Cclerk Regi Bachochin, said, adding the deadline is set by both state and federal law. “Absentee ballots can still be requested until the 29th of October.”
The City of Kenosha had approximately 20 volunteers help prepare and mail out 15,781 absentee ballots Thursday.
“Most of the electors with valid requests on file should begin receiving their absentee ballots in the mail after Saturday, September 19,” Bachochin said.
Track your ballotBachochin said anyone who has a request on file who does not receive a ballot by October 1 should notify their municipal clerk immediately so they can investigate.
“Also, after returning your ballot to the municipal clerk, follow your ballot status at myvote.wi.gov and if it does not show that it has been received in a timely manner, contact your municipal clerk immediately,” Bachochin said.
All absentee ballots must be recorded in WisVote by the municipal clerk. Clerks also record in WisVote when a ballot has been received back. A voter can track their ballot at myvote.wi.gov to see when the ballot was prepared and sent, the anticipated delivery date and when the clerk has received the completed ballot.
Common ballot errorsBachochin said there are several important items that need to be complete for an absentee ballot to be cast. The ballot must include voter signature; witness signature and the witness’ address.
“Most rejected absentee ballots are missing one or more of these required items on the certification portions of the envelope,” Bachochin said.
If returning a ballot by mail, the Post Office is recommending it be mailed at least seven days before it is due. Even though the ballot envelopes have return postage affixed, voters may still use the option of returning the ballot in person to the municipal clerk or by using a municipal drop box. When using the drop box, a voter must use the box in the municipality in which he or she resides.
Absentee ballot drop box locationsThe following drop boxes can be used until 8 p.m. on Election Day:
Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St (use box located off 8th Ave or near entrance)
Town of Brighton Town Hall, 25000 Burlington Rd. (left of main entrance)
Bristol Municipal Building, 19801 83rd St (front entrance)
Paddock Lake Municipal Building, 6969 236th Ave (next to front door)
Paris Safety Building 16607 Burlington Road (outside main entrance)
Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave (on the main drive into the parking lot next to the black USPS Mailbox)
Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road (in the front door slot)
Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Rd. (next to the front entrance)
Somers Village/Town Office, 7511 12th St and Somers #2 Fire Station, 818 12th St. (main entrances)
Twin Lakes Village Hall, 108 East Main St. (near main entrance)
Wheatland Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Rd. (right of main entrance)
In-Person Absentee Voting to begin in October
Wisconsin in-person absentee ballot voting can begin Tuesday, October 20. The days and hours are set by each municipality. No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
Bachochin said residents should also be aware of the following voter registration deadlines:
October 14 – The deadline to register to vote online at myvote.wi.gov (by 11:59 p.m.) or by-mail (postmarked)
October 30 – The deadline to register to vote at municipal clerk’s office by 5 p.m.
November 3 – In-person registration is available at the person’s polling location on Election Day.
Those who do not know their polling location can find it at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/1009/Where-to-Vote.
What’s On the Ballot
The following is a list of the contested races and referenda that will appear on ballots in respective voting jurisdictions within Kenosha County:
President, Vice-president of the United States
Democratic Party: Joseph Biden, Kamala Harris
Republican Party: Donald Trump, Michael Pence
Constitution Party: Don Blakenship, William Mohr
Libertarian Party: Joe Jorgensen, Jeremy Spike Cohen
American Solidarity Party: Brian Carroll, Amar Patel
Congressional District 1
Bryan Steil (R)
Roger Polack (D)
Assembly District 65
(City of Kenosha Wards 5-12, 26-44, 46, 48, 49 51-53, 55-62, 66, 67, 80, 81)
Tod Ohnstad (D)
Crystal Miller (R)
Assembly—District 64
(City of Kenosha Wards 1-4,13-25, 45, 47,50,54 63-65,68-79,82-87,92-94,96, 98-103,105-109 112, 113, 114, 116; Village of Somers Wards 5-10, 12; Town of Somers Ward 2)
Tip McGuire (D)
Ed Hibsch (R)
Assembly District 32
(Town of Wheatland Wards 1-6)
Tyler August (R)
Katherine Gaulke (D)
Countywide Referendum: Should Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of all district maps at all levels of government: federal, state, county, and municipality, in the state of Wisconsin?
City of Kenosha Referendum: Should Wisconsin expand healthcare coverage under BadgerCare by accepting additional federal Medicare funding and providing healthcare coverage to an estimated 82,000 more Wisconsinites?
Town of Brighton Referendum: “Should the Town of Brighton cease to provide garbage drop-off services at the Town Hall and have Town wide curbside pick-up for all residents?”
