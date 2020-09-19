More than 20,000 ballots sent out Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A total of 26,448 absentee ballots for the November 3 General Election were prepared and mailed out Thursday by Kenosha County municipal clerks, with the help of volunteers.

“The big push Thursday was to get in the mail all of the absentee ballots to those with requests already on file, and to those serving in the military and overseas,” Kenosha County Cclerk Regi Bachochin, said, adding the deadline is set by both state and federal law. “Absentee ballots can still be requested until the 29th of October.”

The City of Kenosha had approximately 20 volunteers help prepare and mail out 15,781 absentee ballots Thursday.

“Most of the electors with valid requests on file should begin receiving their absentee ballots in the mail after Saturday, September 19,” Bachochin said.

Track your ballotBachochin said anyone who has a request on file who does not receive a ballot by October 1 should notify their municipal clerk immediately so they can investigate.

“Also, after returning your ballot to the municipal clerk, follow your ballot status at myvote.wi.gov and if it does not show that it has been received in a timely manner, contact your municipal clerk immediately,” Bachochin said.